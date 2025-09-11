Turbines Market to Surpass USD 377.6 Bn by 2035, Expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% | Transparency Market Research
Favorable policy incentives, rapid technological advancements, and a global transition toward renewable energy sources are propelling market expansionWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global turbines market is poised for substantial growth over the next decade. Valued at US$ 185.0 billion in 2024, the market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% between 2025 and 2035, reaching US$ 377.6 billion by the end of 2035. Turbines—spanning steam, gas, hydro, and wind—are at the core of electricity generation, supporting the shift to renewable energy while ensuring flexible baseload capacity for industries and utilities.
Market Overview
Turbines are mechanical devices that convert kinetic, thermal, or fluid energy into usable electrical energy, making them fundamental to both traditional and renewable power generation. They serve a wide spectrum of industries, including electricity generation, aviation, marine propulsion, and heavy industrial operations.
The global turbines market encompasses four primary categories: steam turbines, gas turbines, hydro turbines, and wind turbines. Each segment fulfills a vital role in supporting global energy demands and industrial processes. Wind turbines are registering the fastest adoption rates, buoyed by commitments to decarbonization, aggressive renewable energy targets, and declining costs of renewable technology deployment. Hydro turbines remain critical in regions rich in water resources, while gas and steam turbines continue to provide indispensable backup and grid stability solutions.
Analyst Viewpoint
According to Transparency Market Research analysts, the turbines industry is entering a transformative era marked by accelerated investments in renewable energy infrastructure and advances in turbine technology. The global push toward net-zero emissions has fueled demand for wind and hydro turbines, while gas and steam turbines retain importance for meeting peak demand and supporting energy security.
Manufacturers are shifting focus toward digital technologies, such as predictive analytics and IoT-enabled monitoring systems, to enhance turbine efficiency, optimize maintenance schedules, and reduce downtime. At the same time, innovations in materials science and blade design are further lowering costs. However, capital-intensive installation processes and infrastructure limitations in emerging markets remain challenges to be addressed in the near term.
Key Drivers of Market Growth
Policy Incentives and Capital Infusion Fueling Renewable Turbine Market
Policy frameworks, subsidies, and fiscal incentives across leading economies are accelerating turbine adoption, particularly in the renewable segment. The European Union’s Green Deal, mandating a minimum of 42.5% renewable energy consumption by 2030, and U.S. tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act are significantly enhancing the pipeline for wind and hydro projects.
Technological Advancements Enhancing Efficiency and Cost Competitiveness
R&D efforts are yielding innovations in turbine blade aerodynamics, composite materials, and generator technologies. Offshore wind turbines exceeding 15 MW capacity per unit are minimizing project footprints while maximizing yields. Combined cycle gas turbines (CCGT) delivering efficiencies above 60% are also ensuring reliable and flexible energy production.
Growing Demand for Renewable and Clean Energy
The global energy transition, rapid urbanization, and rising power consumption are spurring demand for sustainable generation technologies. Floating offshore turbines, in particular, are unlocking opportunities in deeper waters, creating new growth avenues in regions previously unsuitable for turbine installations.
Segment Analysis
By Turbine Type
Steam Turbines: Impulse, Reaction, Condensing, Reheat, and Others
Gas Turbines: Heavy Frame Gas Turbine, Aeroderivative Gas Turbine
Hydro Turbines: Pelton, Francis, Kaplan, and Others
Wind Turbines: Horizontal Axis, Vertical Axis, Bladeless, and Others
By Power Output
Less than 1 MW
1 MW – 10 MW
10 MW – 50 MW
50 MW – 100 MW
Above 100 MW
By Application
Power Generation
Aviation
Marine
Industrial
Others
By Technology
Open Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT)
Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT)
Cogeneration Turbine
Conventional Turbine
Advanced Turbine
By Fuel Type
Fossil Fuel
Renewable Energy
Nuclear
Others
Regional Insights
Asia Pacific leads the turbines market with a dominant 53.2% share, driven by rapid industrialization, large-scale renewable investments, and urbanization across China, India, and Japan. Ambitious national renewable energy targets are fostering significant demand for wind, hydro, and gas turbines.
Europe is a global hub for offshore wind development, supported by the EU Green Deal. Germany, the U.K., and Denmark are front-runners in deploying offshore installations and advancing floating wind turbine projects.
North America is experiencing growth fueled by fiscal incentives, modernization of power grids, and expansion of both wind and gas turbines, particularly in the U.S. and Canada.
Latin America and the Middle East & Africa represent emerging markets with vast hydroelectric and wind potential, though challenges related to financing, infrastructure development, and regulatory delays continue to hinder large-scale deployment.
Key Players and Industry Leaders
The turbines market is characterized by strong competition among global players that emphasize digitalization, sustainability, and large-scale project deployment. Key companies include:
Vestas Wind Systems
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
General Electric (GE) Power & GE Renewable Energy
Mitsubishi Power
Hitachi Ltd.
Ansaldo Energia
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions
MAN Energy Solutions
Rolls-Royce
Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction
Fuji Electric
Nordex Group
Suzlon Energy Limited
Goldwind
Enercon
Acciona
Recent Developments
Vestas (September 2024): Secured an 810 MW order for 54 V236-15.0 MW turbines for the Empire Wind Project 1 by Equinor, marking a significant U.S. offshore milestone.
Siemens Energy (May 2024): Announced restructuring initiatives to stabilize its wind energy business, focusing on profitability, streamlined operations, and service-oriented growth.
Opportunities and Challenges
Opportunities include the expansion of offshore and floating wind farms, advancements in recyclable turbine components, predictive maintenance solutions, and new projects in untapped emerging markets.
Challenges consist of high initial investment costs, supply chain constraints, lengthy permitting procedures in developed markets, and inadequate financing mechanisms in developing economies.
Market Trends
Growing deployment of floating offshore wind turbines in deep waters
Integration of IoT, AI, and predictive maintenance tools for turbine optimization
Advancements in recyclable, hybrid, and modular blade technologies
Expanding adoption of combined cycle and cogeneration turbines
Rising reliance on digital monitoring platforms to enhance efficiency and reduce downtime
Future Outlook
The turbines market is expected to more than double by 2035, driven by the accelerating global energy transition. Innovations in blade design, hybrid materials, and digital integration will cement turbines as the cornerstone of sustainable electricity generation. Market growth will be shaped by:
Ambitious renewable energy mandates worldwide
Surging electricity demand from expanding urban centers
Technological breakthroughs in turbine efficiency and sustainability
Expansion of offshore and floating wind farms
Rising investment flows in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America
