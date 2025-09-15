September is National Preparedness Month: Hayes & Associates launches financial education course for small businesses

Learn more at hayes.cpa Omaha small business owner Barbara Weddle listens to the orientation presentation from Hayes & Associates course leaders Frank Hayes and Davida Adams Stewart for the pilot cohort

Hayes & Associates has announced a new 10-week financial education course designed to strengthen business owners' skills, confidence and growth potential.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hayes & Associates, a trusted CPA firm serving Omaha’s business and nonprofit community for more than 40 years, has announced a new 10-week financial education course designed to strengthen business owners' financial skills, confidence and growth potential.

“This course will change lives,” said Frank Hayes, president of Hayes & Associates. “We know a lot of small business owners are feeling a greater pinch these days in managing cash flow and debt. Learning more about money gives people real power. Business owners: Give us two and a half months, and we’ll give you tools to make lasting changes.”

While “Hayes Smart Start: Financial Literacy for Small Business Owners” is valued at nearly $1,000 per person, tuition has been waived for participants.

Data from the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy highlights that while small businesses employ nearly half of the state’s workforce, more than 77% of Nebraska’s small businesses are solo operations with no employees.

“Thousands of business owners in our state are stretched thin and trying to figure it all out alone,” said Davida Adams-Stewart, senior manager of client experience and talent management. “If they don’t know their numbers well enough, they can miss out on thousands of dollars in profit each year. Half of small businesses do not survive more than five years, and that number is even higher for culturally diverse businesses. We created this course because we want to change that, and help prepare business owners to stand stronger with better budgeting and money management skills.”

The course includes one-on-one support from Hayes experts, and lessons on budgeting, pricing for profit, understanding taxes and keeping business and personal money separate.

“We’re not just accountants crunching the numbers — we’re advisors and teachers,” said Hayes. “This course helps business owners go from just getting by to getting ahead. We are grateful for the Nebraska Department of Economic Development’s help in enabling this valuable learning experience.”

Hayes says the goal is to enroll at least 80 people in the course by May 2026. A pilot group of business owners was the first to go through the course over the summer. Hayes will guide another group of students through the course in late September through a partnership with the Greater Omaha Chamber. A third cohort, set to begin in November, is currently open to applicants.

Business owners interested in applying or learning more can visit hayes.cpa and click the “Financial Education” button.

About Hayes & Associates

Hayes & Associates is one of Nebraska’s longest-standing and most culturally diverse CPA firms, offering trusted, personalized financial support for more than four decades. The firm has deep roots in Omaha and is part of the national BDO Alliance, bringing broad expertise to small businesses, nonprofits and entrepreneurs.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.