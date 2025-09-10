Submit Release
DEQ donates supplies to Bladen County Schools

North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Reid Wilson visited the Bladen County school system Wednesday, Sept. 10, to deliver donated school supplies.

Secretary Wilson visited Tar Heel School, a pre-K through 8th grade campus in Tar Heel, delivering 26 boxes of supplies. This visit is part of Governor Stein’s 2025 School Supply Drive, which was held in partnership with the State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU). 

Each year, this statewide initiative brings together the Office of the Governor, Cabinet agencies and SECU’s 275 branches to collect and distribute school supplies to all 115 public school districts across North Carolina. The drive reflects the spirit of service and shared commitment to supporting students and educators. 

“DEQ employees were eager to support teachers and students through this school supply drive, and it’s great to have a chance to talk with students about clean air, clean water and clean energy,” said DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson.

The supplies were donated by DEQ staff across the state.

Tar Heel School opened to students last year. The campus features solar panels, a geothermal HVAC system and five electric school buses, and produces more energy than it consumes. 

Wilson also visited a room of kindergarten children to read a book on recycling and spoke to middle school students about renewable energy sources.

