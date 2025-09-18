Results Driven Marketing® Advises Businesses on Navigating Google’s August 2025 Spam Update

Those who prioritize authentic engagement will see lasting benefits.” — Janeene High-Bannan

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Results Driven Marketing® (RDM), a leading digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, PPC, and content strategy, today released guidance for businesses in response to Google’s latest algorithmic change: the August 2025 Spam Update.

Google officially began rolling out the update on August 26, 2025, at 9:00 AM PDT. The update is global, applies to all languages, and is expected to take several weeks to complete. Unlike core updates, this is categorized as a “normal spam update,” part of Google’s ongoing efforts to refine its spam detection systems and improve the overall search experience.

At the center of this rollout is Google’s SpamBrain AI system, which has been enhanced to better identify and neutralize manipulative SEO tactics. Early reports from SEO tracking tools indicate significant ranking volatility, with some websites experiencing immediate declines and others gaining visibility due to stronger, more authentic content.

Key targets of the August 2025 Spam Update include:

• AI-generated content that is thin, repetitive, or lacks human editing.

• Cloaking and sneaky redirects that show different content to users and search engines.

• Link schemes and manipulative backlink practices.

• Keyword stuffing in website content and Google Business Profiles.

• Doorway pages and thin content created at scale without real user value.

Strategic Implications for Businesses

Results Driven Marketing® emphasizes that the update underscores a longstanding truth: sustainable SEO success depends on authentic content, trustworthiness, and user value. Businesses relying on shortcut tactics such as spammy backlinks, automated content, or keyword stuffing risk losing visibility.

“Google’s latest update is a wake-up call for businesses still trying to game the system,” said Janeene High, CEO of Results Driven Marketing®. “The path forward is clear: invest in high-quality, human-edited content, focus on user experience, and build long-term trust signals. Those who prioritize authentic engagement will see lasting benefits.”

What Businesses Should Do Now

RDM recommends that businesses:

• Audit content quality to ensure it is original, useful, and edited for clarity.

• Eliminate manipulative backlinks and focus on earning links through authority and credibility.

• Avoid AI-only publishing without human oversight.

• Improve user experience with fast, secure, and mobile-friendly sites.

• Focus on long-term trust-building instead of quick ranking gains.

Results Driven Marketing® is actively working with clients to adapt their SEO and content strategies to the August 2025 Spam Update, ensuring they stay compliant while maximizing visibility and lead generation.

About Results Driven Marketing®

Results Driven Marketing® is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, specializing in SEO, pay-per-click advertising, content marketing, and lead generation. RDM helps businesses increase their online visibility, generate qualified leads, and grow revenue through proven strategies and cutting-edge tools.

