Supporting 9/11 Families Through Education

Governor Kathy Hochul today highlights the availability of scholarships, grants and financial aid for those impacted by the September 11 attacks. These programs, administered by the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation (HESC), provide critical resources to ensure access to higher education for those who have endured unimaginable loss and hardship.

“New York State stands unwavering in its promise to support the families of those we lost and the survivors who still carry the weight of that day,” Governor Hochul said. “These vital educational programs are a testament to our ongoing commitment. We’ll continue to stand beside those impacted by 9/11, today and always, ensuring they have the opportunities and support they deserve.”

NYS College Financial Aid Programs for 9/11 Families and Survivors

New York State offers a range of financial aid programs that provide financial support for higher education to those directly impacted by the tragic events of September 11. Many of these programs cover the cost of attendance, including tuition, room and board, fees and other expenses. By eliminating these financial barriers, New York State ensures that eligible students can pursue their education with little to no out-of-pocket expenses, helping families and individuals build brighter futures without the weight of financial strain.

Key Programs Include:

Families and survivors are also strongly encouraged to apply for broader state and federal programs to maximize their college financial aid. Completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is the first step to unlocking federal grants and loans. Additionally, New York's Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) offers grants to eligible New York residents, helping thousands of students each year pay for tuition and ease the overall financial burden of pursuing a higher education.

New York State Higher Education Services Corporation President Dr. Guillermo Linares said, “Education is a powerful tool for healing, growth, and transformation. These programs not only provide critical resources to those impacted by 9/11 but also open doors to opportunity, allowing individuals access to the resources they need to build brighter futures. By investing in their education, we honor their legacy and reaffirm our commitment to supporting their journey toward success."

State University of New York Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “SUNY joins Governor Kathy Hochul in the state’s ongoing support for the victims and families impacted by the September 11 attacks. Our hearts were broken by the horror and loss of life that day, and we owe it to the loved ones of the victims to ensure they have the opportunity to gain an excellent education to pursue their dreams. SUNY is proud to educate 9/11 families across our 64 campuses, and we will continue to honor those who perished from the attacks and in the aftermath by ensuring that future generations know what took place on this fateful day.”

City University of New York Chancellor Felix V. Matos Rodriguez said, “As we reflect on September 11 and its impact on our city, state and country, time has not diminished our commitment to give back to the heroes and their families who gave so much. We want these families to know that CUNY stands ready to welcome them with open arms and support them as they work toward their goals.”

New York State Education Department Commissioner Betty Rosa said, “As an education community, we have a responsibility to ensure that students understand the significance of this day, not only as a moment of remembrance but also as a lesson in resilience, service, and the importance of coming together to support one another. Through education, we can help foster compassion, civic responsibility, and a commitment to building a safer, stronger, and more united future.”

Assemblymember Alicia Hyndman said, “Nearly a quarter-century after the tragedy of September 11, New York stands firm in its promise to support the families and survivors who bore the weight of unimaginable loss. These scholarship programs represent more than financial assistance, they reflect our enduring commitment to remembrance, resilience, and the power of education to uplift and restore. I commend Governor Hochul and HESC for ensuring that higher education remains accessible to those whose lives were forever changed, and for honoring their sacrifice with meaningful opportunity.”

For more information about these programs, including eligibility requirements and other New York State financial aid opportunities, visit hesc.ny.gov.