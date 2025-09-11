The White Glove Maid Service Joins Forces with Cleaning for a Reason

The White Glove Maid Service announces its new partnership with Cleaning for a Reason, offering free home cleanings to cancer patients.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The White Glove Maid Service, a trusted name in home and office cleaning for over 40 years, is partnering with Cleaning for a Reason, a nonprofit organization that provides free house cleaning to cancer patients across the country. Through this partnership, The White Glove will donate cleanings to individuals and families undergoing cancer treatment throughout the San Antonio area.For generations, The White Glove Maid Service has served San Antonio with a commitment to reliability, integrity, and personalized care. As the oldest operating cleaning company in the city, the team has built lasting relationships with clients across neighborhoods, and now is using that same dedication to serve those facing medical hardship.Founded in 2006, Cleaning for a Reason connects cleaning companies with cancer patients to provide complimentary cleanings that help ease the burden during treatment and recovery. Since its founding, the organization has helped more than 50,000 families nationwide gain peace of mind through the gift of a clean home.“San Antonio has supported our business for generations, and it’s time for us to give back in a meaningful way,” said Michael Baird, owner of The White Glove. “Cancer treatment is overwhelming enough. If we can take one thing off a patient’s plate, even for just a day, it’s absolutely worth it.”About: Founded in 1983, The White Glove Maid Service is San Antonio’s oldest family-owned cleaning company and a trusted part of the community for more than four decades. The company offers a full range of residential cleaning solutions, including recurring housekeeping, detailed deep cleans, and move-in/move-out services. Fully bonded and insured, The White Glove has earned a reputation for reliability and professionalism, delivering spotless results and peace of mind to households across the San Antonio area.For more information, visit: www.thewhiteglove.biz/

