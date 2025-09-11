Linda Harlan White Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Artistic Legacy

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linda Harlan White, founder of DogwoodTiles.com, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how passion and persistence have shaped her artistic journey.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, White explores the importance of creating art that endures, and breaks down how dedication to craft and teaching others can inspire lasting impact.“Continuing to create and experimenting with new ideas and techniques is my legacy,” said White.Linda’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/linda-harlan-white63506564.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.