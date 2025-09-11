Founders of Military Fasteners celebrate First Anniversary of Acquisition

The legacy of Military Fasteners and the advancements it brought to the aerospace and defense industry

The legacy of Military Fasteners and the advancements it brought to the aerospace and defense industry have set the stage for an incredible future” — Tom Corrao

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Corrao and Jason Delaney, founders of Military Fasteners - a front runner in the ecommerce sector of the aerospace and defense hardware distribution industry, celebrate the one year anniversary of the successful acquisition of Military Fasteners by Montage Partners. The milestone reflects a year of seamless integration, strengthened capabilities, and continued strategic vision.

Since the acquisition in late August 2024, Corrao and Delaney have celebrated Military Fasteners’ accomplishments on the sidelines as the company continued to grow month over month, underscoring its strong foundation and momentum in the aerospace and defense supply chain. They have remained shareholders post-closing, a sign of confidence in the infrastructure they built. That foundation was further strengthened under the leadership of Rebekah Disser, previous Director of Operations, who guided the company through the transition. Her experience and steady leadership helped ensure a seamless process—both internally and for customers.

“The legacy of Military Fasteners and the advancements it brought to the aerospace and defense industry have set the stage for an incredible future,” said Tom Corrao, co-founder of Military Fasteners. “This company is proof that with the right vision and persistence, a small idea can grow into a major player in our industry.” Corrao and Delaney have been working together since 2012 on other companies founded by Corrao (most notable is AeroBase Group, Inc.).

Looking ahead, Corrao is already focused on 2026 and beyond, aiming to expand his legacy in aerospace and defense while also exploring new opportunities. Drawing on the lessons and achievements of Military Fasteners, he plans to leverage this foundation to drive future innovation and growth.

