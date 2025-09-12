Bitpace Appoints Matthew Leonard as Managing Director, Canada, to Facilitate Global Expansion

Leonard brings extensive experience in managing complex businesses to expand Bitpace’s market reach and service offerings globally

Matthew’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as Bitpace accelerates its expansion strategy” — Anıl Öncü, CEO of Bitpace

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bitpace , a leading provider of global payment solutions for businesses worldwide, has announced the appointment of Matthew Leonard as its new Managing Director of Canada. This critical senior hire demonstrates Bitpace’s commitment to strengthening its presence in new markets and expanding its portfolio of services for businesses seeking efficient and cost-effective global payment solutions.Leonard joins Bitpace with a proven track record of leading complex organizations and delivering results, built over more than 25 years in multiple leadership roles at Scotiabank in Toronto.His experience in building operational frameworks and supporting large-scale businesses positions him as a critical leader in Bitpace’s growth journey.“Matthew’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as Bitpace accelerates its expansion strategy,” said Anil Oncu, Chief Executive Officer at Bitpace. “His expertise in navigating complex operating models and driving operational excellence will enable us to broaden our market presence and enhance the solutions we deliver to our clients.”As Managing Director, Canada, Leonard will oversee strategic initiatives aimed at scaling Bitpace’s services, building key partnerships, and supporting enterprise clients with tailored payment solutions and money services. His leadership will play a vital role in ensuring that Bitpace continues to provide secure, compliant, and efficient money services to businesses globally.Commenting on his new role, Matthew Leonard said:“I am excited to join Bitpace at such an important stage in its growth journey and global expansion. Businesses increasingly demand innovative, reliable payment solutions, and Bitpace is well-positioned to meet those needs. I look forward to working with the team to expand our capabilities and deliver even greater value to our clients.”Bitpace continues to focus on delivering enterprise-grade solutions for businesses across sectors, enabling seamless integration of payment solutions and money services while maintaining the highest compliance and security standards.About BitpaceBitpace is a crypto payment gateway providing seamless and reliable payment solutions. Developed by a team of fintech, payment, and product experts, Bitpace’s payment offerings empower businesses to accept crypto from their clients with fewer volatility or liquidity risks. Its diverse services facilitate global settlements in over 70 crypto and 40 fiat currencies for the e-commerce, finance, and real estate sectors. Get paid in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and many more established cryptocurrencies with the Bitpace crypto payment gateway.

