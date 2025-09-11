Mastering Boardroom Communication: Five Essentials for Executives

Consider the balance between pre-read and presentation materials

Craft a clear core message or storyline and use the pre-read materials to set the stage in a way that will shape the presentation and discussions in the board and committee meetings.

Provide focused and timely pre-read materials. Pre-read packages should be concise, focused on key insights, tailored to board-level priorities and distributed in a timely manner at least a full week prior to a board meeting to give directors ample time to review. Materials should include: 1) a crisp one-to-two-page executive summary with prioritized information, distilling what the board needs to know; 2) a clear articulation of what is needed from the board (decision, endorsement, feedback or simply awareness); and if needed, 3) detailed reporting/dashboards with insightful commentary to support, provided as an appendix. Consider identifying someone outside your functional area to read through your materials, listen to your presentation, and offer feedback.

Focus on the discussion. Whether your objective is to secure approval for a strategy shift or to alert the board to a brewing risk, state the headline up front. Don’t restate the pre-read but, rather, build on it, tying your message to the strategy. Reinforce your message with supporting data as evidence, but don’t overwhelm; provide only targeted facts that amplify your message. Conclude by reinforcing the message and restating any “ask” of the board. A closing statement should reinforce your key message and required action to keep it front-of-mind as the discussion wraps up.

Use data and visuals to aid understanding. Replace dense text with charts, dashboards or infographics that allow directors to quickly grasp performance trends and risk indicators. For example, include a one-page dashboard of key metrics (financial results, risk KPIs, project status). If a complex topic such as cybersecurity or supply chain risk is on the agenda, provide a brief primer or visual overview in the pre-read to bring less-familiar directors up to speed.

Tailor materials to your audience. The full board may prefer a high-level summary, whereas a technical committee might appreciate more detailed data. For example, if few directors have IT backgrounds, the CIO’s report should include a non-technical explanation of tech issues and their business impact, avoiding jargon. Use knowledge of directors’ backgrounds to adjust materials to the appropriate depth.