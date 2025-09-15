Woodstock Kiss Lands in Tribeca: Roger Sichel’s Smokin’ Hot Moment on View

One Art Space Logo Photograph “Smokin Hot Kiss” by Roger Sichel Roger Sichel (Photo Credit: Christie's Real Estate Group) Gallery at One Art Space (Photo Credit: One Art Space)

Photograph from the 1969 festival anchors new exhibition at One Art Space

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Photographer Roger Sichel will present Iconic Smokin’ Hot Kiss at One Art Space (23 Warren Street, Tribeca), on view from Thursday, September 25th through Wednesday, October 8th, 2025. A VIP Opening Reception will take place Thursday, September 25th from 6:00pm – 9:00pm.One Art Space, Tribeca, NY, is proud to present multidisciplinary artist Roger Sichel’s “Iconic Smokin’ Hot Kiss.” Over the decades, Sichel has collaborated with luminaries including Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dalí, Andy Warhol, Gore Vidal, and Milos Forman, and has produced landmark concert tours for artists such as The Doors, Four Seasons, and more.Sichel’s portfolio encompasses photography, painting, and mixed media, offering a collection that intertwines artistic genres and shows a fearlessness to try new mediums and approach controversial subjects. Over the years, Sichel has become one of the premiere archivers of the “sex, drugs, and rock ‘n roll” era of the 1960s and 1970s. Sichel’s iconic “Smokin’ Hot Kiss,” taken at the legendary 1969 Woodstock Festival, will be on view at One Art Space gallery, as well as the Marilyn Monroe series, re-imagined through a psychedelic perspective with bold filters and vivid colors.Iconic Smokin Hot Kiss exhibition also features recent digital works that reflect the artist's engagement with technological innovation. In the 1990s and 2000s, Sichel took a detour from photography to work on producing and licensing the Autocorrect function we all use in our daily lives, so he is no stranger to how tech can drastically change the world. Sichel’s “neo-pop mixed media digital art” on view in Iconic Smokin’ Hot Kiss is inspired by both his own life and contemporary political issues.The show will open with a VIP champagne reception on Thursday, September 25th, from 6:00pm – 9:00 pm, where guests will enjoy champagne, small bites, and an exclusive first look at Sichel’s iconic work.EVENT DETAILS:What: Iconic Smokin’ Hot Kiss by Roger SichelWhen: Thursday, September 25th - Wednesday, October 8th, 2025VIP Opening Reception: Thursday, September 25th from 6:00pm – 9:00pmWhere: One Art Space, 23 Warren Street, Tribeca, New York City 10007ABOUT Roger Sichel:Roger Sichel, also known as “MaXi,” is an American multidisciplinary artist. Sichel’s career has span into photography, painting, mixed media, music production, and innovation. Sichel first rose to prominence in the late 1960s and early 1970s with his iconic photographic series Woodstock and Beyond, which captured the raw spirit of the rock ’n’ roll era while bridging counterculture and high society.Sichel has shown work at esteemed locations such as New York's Salmagundi Club, Kramoris Gallery in Sag Harbor, Hudson Yards, Hamptons Fine Art Fair, Glass House, and The Maidstone Hotel. The artist’s exhibitions have also included events at the Sagamore and Nautilus Hotels in Miami during Art Basel. His pieces have reached global audiences through appearances at Coachella, Live Nation’s Influencer Houses, and Bit Basel, and represented by ACCA Galleries in Beverly Hills, San Gabriel, and Palm Beach. His art is also part of the Space Blue Lunarprise Museum, launched to the moon via SpaceX’s Falcon 9 mission. In 2023, Sichel founded and produced the ARTACOM Festival at the Southampton Cultural Center, bringing together art, technology, and immersive experiences.More recently, he unveiled his “celebrity series” of international personalities at Art Basel and at a special fundraiser in December 2024, benefiting “A Safe Haven for Newborns” at The Mar-a-Lago Club. For more information, please visit: www.maxiarts.com ABOUT One Art Space:One Art Space opened in May 2011 in the heart of Tribeca and has been a distinctive venue for both museum-caliber and emerging artists for 15 years. Located at 23 Warren Street, the gallery occupies a versatile ground-level space with a glass façade, offering natural light and an inviting view from the street. The gallery’s programming mixesstoried figures in New York's art scene like Al Diaz, world-famous street artists like Shepard Fairey, abstract contemporary painters like Andrew Salgado, and an upcoming solo exhibition of work by Purvis Young, whose paintings are held in institutions like The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum, as well as in the collections of some of the highest-end buyers in the art market. One Art Space’s mission is to create a place where the giants of art history and the visionaries of art’s future come together in one space.For more information, please visit: www.oneartspace.com IG: @oneartspace | F: OneArtSpaceNYC | X/T: @oneartspaceAbout Lawlor Media Group:Lawlor Media Group is a full-service, luxury lifestyle Public Relations and Communications boutique agency based in New York City, with over twenty-five years’ experience in successfully meeting the diverse needs of corporations, organizations and individuals. Our business philosophy is client-centered. Clients receive individual high-level attention throughout the relationship, supported by a tailor-made PR campaign developed and implemented specific to each company or person’s situation and needs.Lawlor Media Group’s combined expertise covers the full spectrum of public relations needs — from buzz building, branding, crisis management, events, strategic marketing, investor relations and political communications, to establishing long-standing relationships with media contacts and expanding social media circles.Led by Founder and Principal Norah Lawlor, Lawlor Media Group has developed a successful track record representing clients Nationally and Internationally in the hospitality & travel, literary, fashion, film, real estate, retail, beauty and nightlife & entertainment industries, as well as a number of philanthropists, foundations and charity benefits in New York, The Hamptons, and Palm Beach.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.