The Prostate Cancer Foundation’s 2025 25th Hamptons Gala Raises More Gold Than Before To Support Critical Research - $8m

Prostate Cancer Foundation Logo (Image credit: PCF) Michael Milken (Photo credit: BFA / Matteo Prandoni) Gina Carithers (Photo credit: BFA / Matteo Prandoni) Julia Koch (Photo credit: BFA / Matteo Prandoni) Caryn Zucker, David Rubenstein (Photo credit: BFA / Matteo Prandoni)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) 25th Annual Gala in the Hamptons took place at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, NY. The summer benefit supported the Annual PCF Pro-Am Tennis Tournament and celebrated the millions raised and achievements accomplished over 30 years through PCF research initiatives.Founder Michael Milken and the PCF Gala in the Hamptons weekend hosts and sponsors welcomed guests to enjoy, engage and be entertained while helping to fund groundbreaking discoveries in cancer research. The gala began with a cocktail reception as distinguished guests and athletes mingled on the beautiful outdoor lawn surrounded by the expansive meadowlands and native wildflowers that embrace the Parrish Art Museum terrace.Befittingly, the star of the silver anniversary was the PCF itself, whose supporters broke recent records for fund-raising at its Hamptons Gala with total Sponsorships, ticket sales and a live auction that raised more than $8 Million to support the Foundation’s work.Notable Attendees included: Michael Milken, Gina Carithers, Julia Koch, Igor Tulchinsky, Caryn Zucker, David Rubenstein, Henry Buhl, Bonnie Pfeifer Evans, Dan Shedrick, Kneeland Youngblood, Mary Snow, Div Turakhia, Sriram Krishnan, Larry Leeds, Ginger Feuer Leeds, Barry Sternlicht, Artie Rabin, Leon Wagner and Mary Ross, Lally Weymouth, Jim Coleman and David and Sybil Yurman.This year’s participating tennis professionals included Nico Almagro, JC Aragone, Alex Bogomolov, Guilllermo Canas, Amer Delic, Marcelo Demoliner, Tommy Haas, Murphy Jensen, Rick Leach, John Lloyd, Daniel Nestor, Jared Palmer, Jason Pinsky, Fernando Romboli, Cyril Saulnier, JP Smith and Theo Winegar.Proceeds from the weekend will support the Prostate Cancer Foundation’s funding of the world’s most promising cancer research, including PCF’s Young Investigator program which has transformed how medical research is conducted over the past three decades. Discoveries by hundreds of PCF investigators at more than 220 institutions have driven breakthrough treatments in prostate and more than 70 other cancers.The Prostate Cancer Foundation, founded in 1993, is dedicated to discovering groundbreaking cancer research programs thanks to the steadfast commitment from the organization’s members, research scientists and supporters.About the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF):The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world’s leading philanthropic organization dedicated to the research and eradication of prostate cancer, the most common cancer among men. PCF is guided by three core principles: investing in the most promising science, empowering people and careers, and fostering collaboration within the research community. By streamlining funding processes, supporting early-career scientists, and promoting teamwork across institutions, they continue to drive innovation in prostate cancer research and treatment, advancing breakthroughs that save lives. PCF is committed to investing in the most promising research on prevention, detection, and treatment and to bring innovative solutions to market quickly - with the goal of improving the lives of patients and their families. An estimated 1.5 million more men are alive today thanks to innovations in research and treatment funded by PCF.PCF’s unique research model for prostate cancer already has overlap in 70 other cancers and diseases and is playing a role in helping unlock the mystery of curing all cancer.For more information, visit www.pcf.org | F: PCF.org | X / T: @PCFnews

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.