J. Philip “Phil” Johnson (1938-2025) passed away peacefully on September 5 in Fargo, ND. He was 87 years old. Phil was born and raised in Minot. He attended Minot State University for two years before transferring to the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, where he met fellow student JoAnne Knoll. They married in 1963. They had two children, sons Christopher and Paul. He was a devoted husband, father, and a proud grandfather.

After earning his Juris Doctor degree from the UND School of Law, he passed the Bar Exam and was appointed to the Judge Advocate General’s Corps as a JAG officer of the United States Army. After completing military service, he joined a Fargo law firm that operates today under the name Wold Johnson, P.C. He also worked as assistant state’s attorney for Cass County. In perhaps his most impressive career accomplishment, he was appointed by two state governors to finish two unfilled terms as a Justice of the North Dakota Supreme Court. He enjoyed tennis, golf, and Bison football. An avid reader, he was especially fond of presidential biographies. He had an impressive collection of non-fiction and history in his library.

As quiet as he was, Phil was always the go-to person for arranging tennis matches, tee times, and schedules for coffee or dinner with his law-school classmates and other friends and neighbors.

Like many North Dakotans, he was proud of his Norwegian heritage. A dedicated Lutheran and member of Messiah Lutheran Church, he served as a church leader in various roles and sang in the choir for more than a quarter century. He was active in Rotary and served as their music leader, and could always be counted on to include the Canadian national anthem, “O Canada.” He was very generous, and he was passionate about philanthropy.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Sander and Lucille, and his wife JoAnne. In addition to his sons, surviving loved ones include special friend Joanne Drenkow, sister and brother-in-law Jan and Dave Linnihan, daughter-in-law Diana, and granddaughters Kathryn and Frida, Christine Nolasco, brother-in-law Jim Knoll, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family wishes to recognize the loving and compassionate care from all caregivers at Elim Care Center and HIA Hospice.

His memorial service will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church in Fargo on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.

Memorials may be directed to Messiah Lutheran Church or a charity of the giver’s choice.

Phil Johnson made this world a better place; he was known for his intellect, integrity, charity, and dry sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him.

