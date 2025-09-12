Lights, Camera, Couture! The New York City International Fashion Film Festival Celebrates Its 3rd Edition This September

NYCIFFF Logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York City International Fashion Film Festival (NYCIFFF) will celebrate its third annual edition this September, once again bringing the global fashion film community to Manhattan for an immersive showcase at the crossroads of style and cinema. Founded by NYC Visuals CEO Pedro Oberto and co-directed by fashion designer and filmmaker Marc Bouwer, the festival continues to define New York as the epicenter of the fashion film movement.Following the resounding success of its 2024 edition held at the Museum of Arts and Design, which drew submissions from more than 50 countries and honored films across 21 award categories the 2025 festival is set to raise the bar once again. This year’s event will be hosted at Soho House in New York City’s Meatpacking District on Wednesday, September 17th, 2025.The 2025 program will feature the screening of A Man with Sole: The Impact of Kenneth Cole, alongside a curated slate of 40 fashion films representing over 13 countries.The NYCIFFF jury is composed of leaders from both the film and fashion worlds, including Academy Award–nominated director Amy Berg, along with fashion editors, designers, stylists, and critics. With their expertise, the festival has become a platform where emerging talent is celebrated alongside established names. Previous winners include rising stars such as Bach Mai and Meruert Tolegen, as well as internationally acclaimed filmmakers and designers including Roberto Cavalli and Prada, with editorial fashion films featured in Vogue, L’Officiel, and more.The 2025 edition of NYCIFFF will include both screenings and a prestigious awards ceremony recognizing outstanding achievements. Attendees can expect to experience films from across the globe, exploring themes such as sustainability, technology, identity, and heritage underscoring the universal power of fashion as a cinematic language.The festival also continues its commitment to students and emerging filmmakers, with dedicated categories for Best Student Fashion Film and Best Emerging Talent Filmmaker. As the fashion film industry continues to evolve, NYCIFFF remains dedicated to spotlighting bold visions and compelling stories, further solidifying New York as its global stage.For more information, tickets, and a full list of nominees, visit www.nycifff.com About The NYCIFFF:Created by NYC Visuals and led by CEO Pedro Oberto, The New York City International Fashion Film Festival is an annual festival that showcases the finest fashion films worldwide, including music videos, experimental fashion films, student fashion projects, and fashion documentaries. For more information visit: www.nycifff.com IG: @nycifff | X / T: @NewYorkCityIFFFAbout Lawlor Media Group:Lawlor Media Group is a full-service, luxury lifestyle Public Relations and Communications boutique agency based in New York City, with over twenty-five years’ experience in successfully meeting the diverse needs of corporations, organizations and individuals. Our business philosophy is client-centered. Clients receive individual high-level attention throughout the relationship, supported by a tailor-made PR campaign developed and implemented specific to each company or person’s situation and needs.Lawlor Media Group’s combined expertise covers the full spectrum of public relations needs — from buzz building, branding, crisis management, events, strategic marketing, investor relations and political communications, to establishing long-standing relationships with media contacts and expanding social media circles.Led by Founder and Principal Norah Lawlor, Lawlor Media Group has developed a successful track record representing clients Nationally and Internationally in the hospitality & travel, literary, fashion, film, real estate, retail, beauty and nightlife & entertainment industries, as well as a number of philanthropists, foundations and charity benefits in New York, The Hamptons, and Palm Beach.

