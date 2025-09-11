Ausable Funds Honors the Victims of the 9/11 Attacks

Veteran-owned firm celebrates the lives of those lost 24 years ago

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ausable Funds International, LLC (“Ausable Funds”), a newly formed mutual fund company owned and managed by military combat veterans, and focused on the global emerging markets, honors and celebrates the lives of the thousands of victims killed on September 11, 2001.“We pray for the thousands of souls lost that day, and many others during the Global War on Terrorism that started shortly thereafter. All of us in New York, and millions of others across the rest of the world, were directly impacted by the attacks, and we'll never forget the destruction that day. More important, we will never forget the spirit of love, friendship and togetherness that developed after the attacks. The world came together. May all those that perished that day rest in peace forever,” commented Edmund L. Luzine, Jr., a former SOCOM intelligence officer, and the Founder and CEO of Ausable Funds.Never forget.About Ausable Funds International, LLC:Ausable Funds is a Female and Hispanic, and service-disabled combat veteran owned business (“SDVOB”) that will launch a new family of mutual funds focused on the global emerging markets, including frontier markets across Latin America, Asia, Europe, and Africa. The firm will leverage the unique skill sets of military veterans and intelligence analysts to create a new financial firm for investors seeking diversity in their investment managers – military veterans.The firm will integrate the skill sets of veterans, including its Founder, Edmund L. Luzine, Jr. an experienced Wall Street investment banker, finance professor, think tank scholar, and Army Special Operations intelligence officer to seek out global investment opportunities and provide financial products and solutions to investors across America and the rest of the world.Shortly after the 9/11 attacks, then Major Luzine was the second Wall Street investment banker recalled to military duty and deployed downrange to Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom.Ausable Funds is a natural fit for clients that are seeking to invest and profit in global opportunities and support veterans in business. The firm is currently searching for Wounded Warrior military veterans to staff a range of positions in marketing, operations, and analytics.

