New York Women’s Foundation 2025 Neighborhood Dinner to Honor Women Leading Community Change

New York Women's Foundation (NYWF) Logo 2025 Neighborhood Dinner Honorees: Linda Goode Bryant, Lorena Kourousias, Luisa Navarro, Stacey Cumberbatch and Brennan Gang (Photo credits: New York Women’s Foundation)

Brooklyn’s Boldest: Women Honored for Leading Change Where It Matters Most

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Women’s Foundation will host its annual Neighborhood Dinner at Industry City in Brooklyn on Thursday, October 9th, 2025, celebrating bold leadership and honoring five extraordinary women who are transforming lives and building stronger communities across New York City.Held under the theme “Powering Forward, Together,” this year’s event shines a light on the collective strength of women changemakers and grassroots leaders working toward a more just and equitable future, starting in their own neighborhoods.Since 1994, the Neighborhood Dinner has been a beloved tradition. It brings New Yorkers together to uplift visionary local leaders and invest in community-rooted change. The 2025 honorees reflect Brooklyn’s deep well of creativity, care, and resilience.The 2025 Honorees are:Neighborhood Leadership AwardsLinda Goode Bryant is a New York-based artist, educator, and activist whose multidisciplinary career spans founding the pioneering gallery Just Above Midtown and leading Project EATS, a network of community-based urban farms. With roots in both the art world and social enterprise, her work centers on empowering communities through cultural expression and food sovereignty.Lorena Kourousias is the Executive Director of Mixteca Organization, where she champions immigrant and Latinx communities through a trauma-informed, justice-driven approach shaped by her own migration journey from Mexico. With advanced degrees in psychology and social work, she brings both academic and lived expertise to her advocacy.Spirit of Entrepreneurship AwardLuisa Navarro is a Mexican-American journalist, entrepreneur, and author who founded Mexico In My Pocket, a lifestyle brand and blog celebrating Mexican culture, to counter negative stereotypes and share the beauty of her heritage after working in national newsrooms and graduating from Columbia Journalism School.Lifetime Achievement AwardsStacey Cumberbatch has dedicated over 30 years to advancing New York City’s public and nonprofit sectors. An alumna of The New York Women’s Foundation Board, she served as Commissioner of the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services and the city’s 2010 Census Coordinator and held roles at the NYC Housing Authority and Law Department. In the nonprofit sector, she led grant-making at the Joyce Mertz-Gilmore Foundation and Open Society Institute, and currently serves on the board of Citizens Union.Brennan Gang is Vice President of Programs & Operations at the Korean American Community Foundation, where she leads a $3 million grant portfolio, created a transformative Capacity Building Fellowship, launched a national convening of Korean American nonprofit leaders, and brings a lifelong commitment to community rooted in her immigrant mother’s resilience.“Our honorees show us that powerful change begins in neighborhoods like Brooklyn, led by women who understand their communities and act with vision and care,” said Ana L. Oliveira, President and CEO of The New York Women’s Foundation. “When we listen to and invest in these leaders, we’re not just supporting local progress — we’re fueling ideas that can shape the future far beyond the borough.”The Neighborhood Dinner is more than a celebration. It is an opportunity to directly support community-led solutions in action. In 2024, The Foundation invested over $9.7 million in 139 community partners, with 70% of them unlocking more than $40 million in additional funding. Together, their work supported more than 500,000 people across New York City. Whether it’s funding leadership development for young women, supporting immigrant justice, or growing economic opportunity, every dollar helps build a borough and a city where all women and families can thrive.Event Details:When: Thursday, October 9th, 2025 from 5:30 PM – 9:00 PMWhere: Industry City (Room Five-Two-A, 33 35th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232)Visit nywf.org/ND2025 for tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and event updates.About The New York Women’s Foundation:Established in 1987, The New York Women’s Foundation is a leading voice for gender, racial, and economic justice. Based in New York City, the Foundation invests in bold, community-led solutions that advance the power and well-being of women, girls, and gender-expansive individuals. Among the largest women-led grantmaking organizations in the world, the Foundation’s influence in shaping philanthropy reverberates far beyond the five boroughs. To date, NYWF has awarded over $139 million to more than 500 organizations, supporting a vibrant ecosystem of grantees, philanthropists, advocates, and innovators committed to lasting, community-rooted change.To learn more about The New York Women's Foundation or see highlights from the event, visit www.nywf.org IG: @ nywomensfdn | F: NewYorkWomensFoundation | X / T: @nywomensfdnAbout Lawlor Media Group:Lawlor Media Group is a full-service, luxury lifestyle Public Relations and Communications boutique agency based in New York City, with over twenty-five years’ experience in successfully meeting the diverse needs of corporations, organizations and individuals. About Lawlor Media Group:
Lawlor Media Group is a full-service, luxury lifestyle Public Relations and Communications boutique agency based in New York City, with over twenty-five years' experience in successfully meeting the diverse needs of corporations, organizations and individuals. Our business philosophy is client-centered. Clients receive individual high-level attention throughout the relationship, supported by a tailor-made PR campaign developed and implemented specific to each company or person's situation and needs.
Lawlor Media Group's combined expertise covers the full spectrum of public relations needs — from buzz building, branding, crisis management, events, strategic marketing, investor relations and political communications, to establishing long-standing relationships with media contacts and expanding social media circles.
Led by Founder and Principal Norah Lawlor, Lawlor Media Group has developed a successful track record representing clients Nationally and Internationally in the hospitality & travel, literary, fashion, film, real estate, retail, beauty and nightlife & entertainment industries, as well as a number of philanthropists, foundations and charity benefits in New York, The Hamptons, and Palm Beach.

