Prof. Ahmad AbuSalah: KFSHRC’s Digital Innovation Ecosystem Features 30+ AI Solutions and 5 New Agents in 2025

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC)

NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professor Ahmad AbuSalah, Director of the Digital Innovation Hub at King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC), said the hospital has developed more than 30 in-house artificial intelligence (AI) solutions over the past few years and introduced five AI agents in 2025 alone to support clinical note generation, medical translation, and self-service data analysis. He noted that AI is already streamlining operations, cutting costs, and improving patient care across multiple areas, including radiology, workflow automation, patient experience, and physician burnout reduction.AbuSalah made the remarks during his presentation at the C3 Davos of Healthcare™ New York Summit: Healthcare Disrupted – The Future of AI, Data & Precision Medicine, where KFSHRC participated as a Strategic Partner. He outlined the hospital’s AI ecosystem, built on three pillars: responsible governance, digital empowerment, and value-driven impact. He said this approach balances local capacity development with global partnerships, ensuring transformation that is sustainable, impactful, and aligned with KFSHRC’s mission to deliver world-class healthcare.At the center of the AI ecosystem is the Digital Innovation Hub, which monitors global technological trends, prototypes solutions, and translates them into clinically and operationally relevant applications. AbuSalah explained that these efforts are improving efficiency, safety, and patient outcomes while maintaining rigorous safeguards against risks such as bias, hallucinations, and performance drift.He emphasized that KFSHRC’s Applied AI work is designed to produce measurable results by merging clinicians’ and operational managers’ knowledge with AI experts and the latest technologies, such as Generative AI, to build need-driven and value-oriented systems with high utilization. These systems aim to enhance operational quality indicators, optimize supplies and resource management, improve cost efficiency, and provide timely access to contextual, data-driven recommendations. Tools such as diagnostic AI radiology systems for automated readings of chest X-rays and brain CT scans, automated monitoring of patient journey pain points, and automated patient discharge summary generation are examples of how digital innovation is being applied directly to strengthen clinical and operational practice.Reflecting on lessons learned, AbuSalah underlined the importance of gradual, responsible adoption of AI to build trust among clinicians and patients. He noted that governance, testing, and regular updates are essential to align with both Saudi regulations and international best practices, while global collaborations with universities, technology firms, and healthcare innovators complement the hospital’s investments in local talent.“KFSHRC’s approach to digital transformation and Applied AI is designed to be both ambitious and responsible,” AbuSalah said. “By balancing digital innovation with governance, and local talent with global collaboration, we are creating digital solutions that are not only transformative but also sustainable and trusted.”As a recognized leader in healthcare innovation, KFSHRC’s participation in the summit reaffirmed its global role in advancing precision medicine, digital health, and smart hospital models.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 15th globally among the top 250 Academic Medical Centres worldwide for 2025. It is also recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East by Brand Finance in 2024, and was listed among the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025 by Newsweek.For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.