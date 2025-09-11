United States Recreational Vehicle (RV) Park Market to reach to USD 95.6 billion by 2035 | DataM Intelligence

Recreational Vehicle (RV) Park Market | DataM

Discover the U.S. RV Park market outlook to 2035, fueled by outdoor tourism, retirement travel, and growth in EV-compatible campgrounds.

RV parks are evolving into lifestyle destinations. The U.S. leads with luxury and EV-ready resorts, while Japan develops compact urban RV experiences.” — DataM Intelligence Lead Analyst

FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global United States Recreational Vehicle (RV) Park Market is projected to expand from USD 58.7 billion in 2024 to USD 95.6 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period (2025–2035). Growth is supported by rising outdoor tourism, post-pandemic lifestyle shifts, an expanding retiree traveler demographic, and increased investment in EV-compatible and smart RV campgrounds. According to DataM Intelligence, the United States remains the dominant market, while Japan and other Asia-Pacific countries are emerging as niche segments for premium camping experiences.Headline Numbers (Global, U.S. & Japan)• Global: USD 58.7B (2024) → USD 95.6B (2035); CAGR 4.7%.• United States (DataM estimate): USD 34.5B (2024) → USD 56.1B (2035); CAGR 4.9%, supported by domestic road-trip culture, retirement RV ownership, and expansion of luxury RV resorts.• Japan (DataM estimate): USD 2.1B (2024) → USD 3.3B (2035); CAGR 4.2%, with growth fueled by eco-tourism, compact RV rentals, and investments in premium countryside campgrounds.Download Sample PDF (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID) @ https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/us-and-canada-recreational-vehicle-park-software-market Segment Insights• Bookings & Reservation Management: This function dominates as travelers demand flexible, real-time reservation options and campgrounds expand their digital footprint.• Cloud-Based Deployment: Cloud-native software solutions are rapidly becoming the industry norm due to superior scalability and ease of access for dispersed teams.• Type: Software is tailored for both motorhomes and trailer-based campgrounds, adapting to diverse operational and guest needs.Market Drivers• Post-pandemic travel preferences: Growing preference for open-air, domestic travel instead of international flights.• Retirement travel boom: Rising RV adoption among retirees in the U.S. and Europe.• EV integration: Demand for charging-enabled RV sites as electric RVs gain market share.• Technology-enabled services: Growth of booking apps, digital payment integration, and smart-park management systems.• Premiumization: Expansion of luxury RV parks with spas, restaurants, and community hubs.Key Developments in the Last 3 Months• Acquisition (July 2025, U.S.): Sun Communities Inc., a leading RV park operator, acquired three luxury RV resorts in Florida and Arizona, expanding its premium portfolio.• Government Support (August 2025, Japan): The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism announced subsidies for developing eco-friendly RV campgrounds in Hokkaido and Kyushu.• Product Launch (September 2025, U.S.): KOA (Kampgrounds of America) introduced a mobile app upgrade integrating real-time EV charging availability at its parks.• Partnership (July 2025, Japan): A Japanese RV rental startup partnered with Toyota Mobility to expand compact RV leasing linked to new park sites near Mount Fuji.• Tourism Data (August 2025): U.S. National Park Service reported a 12% YoY increase in RV-based visits, highlighting continued consumer demand.Competitive & Regional Insights• United States: Mature market with a strong base of RV ownership; dominated by operators like Sun Communities, Equity Lifestyle Properties, and KOA.• Japan: Growing niche market for compact RVs and eco-tourism; focus on countryside premium sites and family-friendly experiences.• Global: Expansion of mixed-use parks offering RV, glamping, and tent camping to diversify revenue.• Emerging trends: Development of EV-ready RV parks, eco-tourism certifications, and integration of digital booking/management platforms.Major Key Players:The major U.S. and Canada players in the market include RESNEXUS, Newbook Pty Ltd, Campspot, RMS Cloud, TCS Systems, Inc., RezExpert, Booking Ninjas, Park Technologies, LLC, Aspira, and Landlord Tracks.Looking for in-depth insights? Grab the full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=us-and-canada-recreational-vehicle-park-software-market Outlook to 2035 (DataM Intelligence)• Global RV park market to exceed USD 95B by 2035, sustained by steady CAGR.• U.S.: Premiumization and EV infrastructure will drive long-term growth.• Japan: Compact RV rentals and eco-tourism investments will create steady niche expansion.• Global perspective: Integration of sustainability, technology, and premium services will redefine RV parks from “utility sites” to lifestyle destinations.Methodology & SourcingForecasts and CAGR figures are based on DataM Intelligence’s “Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Park Market (2025–2035)” report. U.S. and Japan estimates are validated through tourism data, government policy updates, and operator announcements (July–September 2025).ConclusionAs RV travel and outdoor tourism thrive, efficient park software has become indispensable for enhancing guest satisfaction, operational productivity, and business growth. With customer expectations for digital engagement rising, adoption of sophisticated, cloud-based, analytics-enabled RV park management platforms is set to accelerate rapidly throughout North America.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights-all in one place.Related Reports: US and Canada Marinas Software Market reached US$ 57.37 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 130.32 million by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 10.80% during the forecast period 2025-2032. Parking Management Solutions Market was valued at US$ 5.60 billion in 2024 and is projected to witness robust growth, reaching approximately US$ 10.62 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 8.32% between 2025 and 2032.

