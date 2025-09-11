$128 B Lost to In-Store Inefficiencies: YRC Brings Continuous Improvement with SAP Signavio

Inefficiencies from out-of-stocks, planogram disarray, and slow checkout processes cost North American retailers an estimated $128 billion a year.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a report by Coresight Research and Simbe Robotics, in 2024, retailers will miss 4.5% of revenue in part due to these issues. If retail inefficiencies persist, they could cost retailers $143.3 billion annually by 2027.Your Retail Coach (YRC) has developed a Specialized SAP Signavio Program that embeds continuous improvement into the retail operation. With SAP Signavio Process Intelligence retailers can now map their real customer journeys and evaluate real time inefficiencies. The program also enables them to act quickly to improve operational efficiency and Customer Experience (CX). "A typical retailer treats process change as a project with a time frame," said Business Transformation Expert, Nikhil Agarwal - COO at YRC . "In fact, a successful process-change initiative evolves through a never-ending cycle of monitoring, learning, and optimizing. Signavio provides infrastructure for companies to continuously monitor losses, enhance CX and save companies millions in recurring yearly savings."The program integrates Signavio with LeanIX which allows for IT visibility and WalkMe for user adoption. Therefore, the improvements are not made in silos and change is accountable throughout the organization. Retailers can continuously monitor how the refinements they're making impact their revenue. Alongside, labor force utilization rate and customer satisfaction can also be assessed without waiting until the end of the quarter for a report.Early clients of YRC's program have reported 7–9% cost savings in the first year, along with stronger Net Promoter Scores (NPS) and higher customer retention rates. For multi-store chains, these improvements equate to millions of dollars in savings annually, while creating more predictable customer journeys. With large retailers preparing for SAP S/4HANA migrations ( https://www.yourretailcoach.in/sap-s-4hana-retail-readiness-assessment-greenfield-and-brownfield/ ), industry analysts warn that process transparency and agility will determine success. YRC's continuous improvement framework positions retailers to migrate with clarity while remaining adaptable to shifting market demands. "As CX becomes the ultimate battleground," YRC co-founder - Rupal Agarwal added, " continuous improvement with Signavio is a necessity."Given the ability to discover inefficiencies in real-time, retailers can be assured of protecting their revenue while improving each customer engagement.Elevating Business Processes As a SAP Signavio Certified Partner. - https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sWkjlksQVk Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2755188/YRC_Logo.jpg SOURCE Your Retail Coach - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/128-b-lost-to-in-store-inefficiencies-yrc-brings-continuous-improvement-with-sap-signavio-302547794.html

