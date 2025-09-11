Miva Real Estate Appoints Deepak Sharma as Sales Director; Team Grows to 25, Hits 100M Sales in 6 Months

Deepak Sharma Miva Sales Director

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MIVA Real Estate , a fast-growing real estate company specializing in off-plan properties in Dubai, has appointed Deepak Sharma as its new Director of Sales. Since early 2025, with Sharma on the team, there has been a huge transformation in the sales arm under his leadership. The sales department has grown from a small team of 3 to a massive 25-member team, now with sales recording well over AED 100 million in just six months.Therefore, in a highly competitive real estate landscape, MIVA set itself up as one of the trusted real estate agents in Dubai for property advisory. With Deepak Sharma's experience and leadership, MIVA is now gearing up for its next phase of expansion and long-term success.Leadership with a Proven Track RecordWith more than 16 years of experience in the UAE market, Deepak Sharma is a great asset to MIVA's leadership team. He worked in finance and risk management for 08 years at Emirates NBD, one of the top banks in the region. He entered the real estate industry six years ago and immediately established himself by managing high-achieving brokerage teams and cultivating enduring client relationships.The Founder of MIVA Real Estate stated, "Deepak's combination of banking knowledge and on-ground real estate expertise is a rare advantage for our clients. Under his direction, we were able to quickly assemble a productive team and strengthen our relationships with leading developers in Dubai.Fast Growth in a Competitive MarketMIVA Real Estate has experienced remarkable expansion in both team size and performance under Sharma's direction. The company's focused approach to off-plan investments in Dubai is demonstrated by the more than eightfold expansion of its salesforce and the AED 100 million+ in sales, closed in just six months. This quick development is a result of MIVA's distinct market positioning as well as the high demand for off-plan properties for sale in Dubai . A data-driven advisory approach, early developer partnerships, and a client-centric service model that serves both domestic and foreign investors are all part of the firm's strategy.A Strong Focus on Off-Plan ProjectsMIVA Real Estate, one of the leading real estate companies in Dubai, is well known for specialising in off-plan properties in Dubai, a market niche that is still thriving. The business has established connections with more than 50+ leading developers, such as Emaar, Sobha, Binghatti, and Damac. These partnerships enable MIVA to offer:Market intelligence on high-performing communitiesExclusive investor allocationsFlexible and alluring payment plansEarly access to recently launched inventoryMIVA, which is based in Barsha, Dubai, is also becoming more well-known in India, which makes it simpler to assist foreign and non-resident Indian (NRI) investors wishing to make investments in Dubai.Director of Sales Deepak Sharma stated, "Our objective is straightforward: provide data-driven guidance, expedited allocations, and white-glove service for buyers of Dubai off-plan property." "We're scaling responsibly by making investments in after-sales, compliance, and training to ensure that clients feel supported from reservation to handover."Hiring & Growth Plans for 2025MIVA has huge growth plans for the rest of 2025 after its recent success. The company is actively hiring for key positions in order to reach its goal of having 50+ professionals on staff, including:Listings SpecialistsPortfolio managersProperty AdvisorsCandidates with multilingual skills, off-plan sales experience, and a strong customer service mentality are especially sought after by MIVA. The foundation of MIVA's hiring strategy is career development, training, and mentoring, which guarantees that every team member is prepared for long-term success.Developer Events & International OutreachMIVA will be taking part in a number of developer-led activations and property showcases as part of its global expansion strategy. The 2025 event calendar's highlights include:Co-hosting special events in Ahmedabad and Gurgaon with Sobha and BinghattiTaking part in a multi-developer real estate showcase in Kenya aimed at wealthy foreign investorsThese programs aim to increase brand awareness in important emerging markets and open up Dubai real estate opportunities to buyers from around the world.About MIVA Real EstateA property brokerage with headquarters in Dubai, MIVA Real Estate is renowned for its advisory-led strategy for off-plan properties for sale in Dubai and new-launch real estate investments. The company provides clients with access to exclusive inventory, investment intelligence, and full support from booking to handover, and it collaborates with more than 50 top developers. With its main office in Barsha, Dubai, and an expanding operational base in India, MIVA provides services to both domestic and foreign investors, emphasizing openness, knowledge, and long-term value generation.For More Inquiries Contact Miva Real Estate:Phone: +97145728140Mobile: +971585297162Email: info@miva.aeAddress: Dusseldorf Business Point - MIVA Real Estate - Office 603, 6Th Floor - 1 Al Barsha Rd - Al Barsha - Al Barsha 1 - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

