A Kind Story for Children Arrives in the UAE: Lionel’s Lucky Landing

DUBAI, UAE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A gentle new children’s book is being introduced in the UAE, sharing a true and touching story about kindness and care. Lionel’s Lucky Landing, written by Clare, tells how a small dove chick was rescued in Dubai and given a chance to grow strong and free.The story begins with a family spending a sunny afternoon by the pool. They notice a tiny dove chick lying on the ground, far from its nest in a tall date palm tree. Worried for the little bird, they take it home to keep it safe. What follows is the story of how the family fed and cared for the chick, named Lionel, until he was ready to fly on his own.𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭This story is not just made up. It is based on something that really happened in Dubai. One afternoon, Clare’s family found a helpless dove chick and decided to look after it. Clare’s husband, Luke, even took the bird with him to work at first, making sure it was fed and safe.Over time, Lionel became part of the family. After several weeks, he grew strong and learned to fly. Now, whenever the family sees doves flying over Dubai, they think of Lionel and the kindness that helped him survive.𝐀 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐧Lionel’s Lucky Landing is written for children between the ages of three and seven. The book shows that simple acts of kindness can make a big difference. With soft illustrations and simple words, it helps children see how caring for animals teaches compassion, patience, and love.Clare shares, “Looking after Lionel was a special time for us. His story reminds us that even the smallest bird can teach us something important about kindness and care.”𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐞Clare is from Nottingham, UK, and has worked as a primary school teacher for more than 15 years. For the past six years, she has been living in the UAE, where she continues to guide and inspire young learners.Her love for stories grew during her years of reading books aloud in the classroom. Seeing how much children enjoyed and remembered these moments encouraged her to write stories of her own. Clare’s goal is to write books that children will not only enjoy, but also learn from.𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐀𝐄Although the book has already been released in the UK, Clare is now bringing Lionel’s Lucky Landing to the UAE, the very place where the real story began. She hopes to share it with schools, children, and families across the country.Clare also plans to do school visits, book readings, and workshops that focus on the book’s themes of kindness and caring for animals. She believes these activities will help children connect with the story and carry its lessons into their own lives.𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬Lionel’s Lucky Landing is being introduced to the UAE market as part of this pre-publishing announcement. The book is for children, parents, and teachers who want simple and gentle stories that inspire kindness and care.

