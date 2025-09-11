Automotive TIC Market to 2035: Growth Driven by EV Safety, Emissions & Autonomous Vehicles

Automotive Testing, Inspection & Certification Market

Discover the Automotive TIC market outlook to 2035, driven by EV safety, emissions standards, and autonomous vehicle readiness.

Automotive TIC services are vital as vehicles become connected, electric, and autonomous. The U.S. leads in ADAS and EV battery testing, while Japan excels in hybrids and compliance.” — DataM Intelligence Lead Analyst

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market is expected to grow from USD 20.6 billion in 2024 to USD 34.9 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.1% over the 10-year forecast period (2025–2035). Rising electric vehicle (EV) adoption, stringent safety and emissions regulations, and the testing of autonomous driving technologies are key drivers. According to DataM Intelligence, the United States and Japan remain high-value markets for TIC services, shaped by regulatory rigor, strong R&D activity, and export-focused automotive industries.Headline Numbers (Global, U.S. & Japan)• Global: USD 20.6B (2024) → USD 34.9B (2035); CAGR 5.1%.• United States (DataM estimate): USD 5.4B (2024) → USD 9.1B (2035); CAGR 5.2%, fueled by advanced testing in EV batteries, autonomous vehicle systems, and emissions compliance.• Japan (DataM estimate): USD 2.8B (2024) → USD 4.5B (2035); CAGR 4.6%, driven by hybrid/EV testing, safety certification, and quality control for exports to Europe and North America.Download Sample PDF (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID) @ https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/automotive-testing-inspection-certification-market Market Segmentation• By Type: Serves autonomous vehicles, connected tech, fluids, environmental testing, crash and system testing, and e-mobility.• By Product: Includes transmission/engine/chassis dynamometers, emission testers, advanced battery analyzers, flammability and vibration testers, crash/impact testers, and more.• By Vertical: Passenger cars are the primary market, followed by commercial vehicles.• By Region: Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to rising vehicle demand and evolving safety standards, while North America commands substantial share driven by regulatory advances and rapid EV adoption.Leading PlayersKey companies include SGS SA, Intertek, Robert Bosch, Anritsu, Siemens AG, D&V Electronics, TÜV Rheinland, Dekra, UL Solutions, Rohde & Schwarz, Element, and AVL List GmbH. They offer a broad spectrum of TIC services, continually expanding capabilities for EVs, ADAS, and global compliance.Market Drivers• Electrification: Accelerating demand for EV battery certification, charging infrastructure testing, and thermal safety validation.• Regulatory compliance: Tougher emissions and crash safety rules in the U.S., EU, and Asia are fueling TIC requirements.• Autonomous & connected vehicles: Expansion of ADAS and autonomous driving systems is increasing demand for software, sensor, and functional safety testing.• Supply chain globalization: Automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers rely on TIC partners for international compliance and certification of exports.Key Developments in the Last 3 Months• M&A Activity (July 2025, U.S.): TÜV SÜD announced the acquisition of a Michigan-based EV battery testing laboratory to strengthen its North American service portfolio.• Product/Service Expansion (August 2025, Japan): SGS Japan opened a new testing center in Nagoya, dedicated to hybrid and electric powertrain certification.• Policy Update (September 2025, U.S.): The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) introduced updated crash test protocols incorporating autonomous emergency braking (AEB), intensifying TIC demand for ADAS-equipped vehicles.• Partnership (August 2025, Japan–EU): Bureau Veritas Japan partnered with a European OEM to provide joint certification for EV exports to the European Union under new carbon footprint disclosure requirements.• Innovation Focus (July 2025, U.S.): Intertek launched AI-enabled vehicle inspection software for predictive maintenance and safety compliance, streamlining TIC processes for fleet operators.Looking for in-depth insights? Grab the full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=automotive-testing-inspection-certification-market Competitive & Regional Insights• United States: Strong TIC ecosystem serving Detroit-based OEMs, EV startups, and autonomous vehicle developers; high growth in EV battery and ADAS testing.• Japan: Export-focused TIC market with a focus on hybrid/EV systems, stringent domestic regulations, and partnerships with international certifiers.• Global leaders: SGS, TÜV SÜD, TÜV Rheinland, Bureau Veritas, DEKRA, Intertek dominate the TIC space, expanding EV and software testing capabilities.• Emerging trend: Increased digitalization of TIC services (AI-based inspection, digital twins) to cut costs and accelerate certification timelines.Outlook to 2035 (DataM Intelligence)• Global Automotive TIC Market to cross USD 35Bn by 2035, maintaining steady mid-single-digit CAGR.• U.S.: EVs, autonomous vehicles, and emissions testing to remain growth engines.• Japan: Continued investment in hybrid/EV certification and export compliance to Europe and the U.S.• Overall trend: TIC firms will increasingly integrate software validation, cybersecurity testing, and sustainability audits into their service offerings.Methodology & SourcingForecasts and CAGR figures are based on DataM Intelligence’s “Global Automotive Testing, Inspection & Certification Market (2025–2035)” report. U.S. and Japan estimates are based on trade data, government regulations, and company announcements from July–September 2025.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights-all in one place.Related Reports: Automotive Sheet Metal Components market to grow at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period 2024-2031. Aircraft Tire Market reached US$ 1.63 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 2.13 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 13.58% during the forecast period 2024-2031.

