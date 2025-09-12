Genetic Analysis Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genetic Analysis Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for genetic analysis has seen a swift expansion in the recent times. It is projected to increase from $9.09 billion in 2024 to $10.29 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The noteworthy growth during the historic period can be associated with the increasing occurrence of genetic and rare diseases, intensified use of genetic testing in oncology, burgeoning demand for custom-made medicine, the necessity for early detection and prevention of diseases, and an escalating awareness about inherited diseases.

Expectations are high for the genetic analysis market, with a rapid expansion anticipated over the forthcoming years. Predictions suggest it will inflate to $16.66 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. Several factors are contributing to this expected growth during the projected period, including an upsurge in newborn screening protocols, its growing application in chronic disease management, the rise in the elderly population, a heightened emphasis on pediatric genetic testing, and an increase in lifestyle-related diseases linked to genes. Forecasts for the period also highlight several market trends such as fast-paced developments in next-generation sequencing technologies, the rise of CRISPR and other gene editing instruments, enhanced bioinformatics and data interpretation tools, the introduction of AI and machine learning in genomic data analysis, and the advent of compact sequencing devices.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Genetic Analysis Market?

The escalating incidence of cancer is forecasted to stimulate the advancement of the genetic analysis market. Cancer, a malady where specific cells experience uncontrolled growth and potentially metastasize to other regions, has seen increasing occurrences due to the aging demographic, who are more prone to having genetic mutations and extended exposure to environmental and lifestyle-related carcinogenic risks. Genetic analysis serves an instrumental role in treating cancer as it identifies the specific genetic abnormalities causing the ailment, enabling medical professionals to opt for targeted therapies that are more efficacious and induce fewer adverse effects. For example, the National Cancer Institute (NCI), a US-based cancer research and training institution, published a report in May 2025 revealing that approximately 20 million people worldwide were newly diagnosed with cancer in 2022, and about 9.7 million succumbed to the disease. Projections indicate that by 2050, the annual count of new cancer diagnoses could hit 33 million, and cancer fatalities are anticipated to increase to 18.2 million. Consequently, the upward trend in cancer incidence is inciting the expansion of the genetic analysis market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Genetic Analysis Market?

Major players in the Genetic Analysis Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Quest Diagnostics Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• BioRad Laboratories Inc.

• Qiagen NV

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc

What Are The Top Trends In The Genetic Analysis Industry?

Key market players in the field of genetic analysis are directing their efforts towards the creation of innovative solutions such as genetic testing measures, intended for early detection or preventive care. Genetic test solutions examine an individual's DNA to identify alterations or variations that may be associated with certain health conditions or inherited characteristics. For instance, in June 2023, Devyser, a company based in Sweden dedicated to the creation of diagnostic kits, introduced two new genetic testing solutions designed for hereditary cancer, named Devyser LynchFAP and Devyser BRCA PALB2. What sets Devyser LynchFAP apart is its comprehensive approach to analyzing PMS2 and an additional nine genes linked to hereditary colorectal cancer, successfully addressing the intricate challenge of differentiating PMS2 from its pseudogene PMS2CL. This is the first commercially available kit made specifically to provide a detailed analysis of the PMS2 gene. Meanwhile, Devyser BRCA PALB2 aims for targeted detection of genetic variations in BRCA1, BRCA2, and PALB2, all of which are vital genes linked to a higher risk of breast and ovarian cancer. Its user-friendly features allow easy integration into laboratory procedures and accommodates the analysis of DNA from both blood and tumor samples in a single test.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Genetic Analysis Market Growth

The genetic analysis market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product: Reagents And Kits, Instruments, Software

2) By Test: Predictive Genetic Testing, Carrier Testing, Prenatal And Newborn Testing, Disease Diagnostic Testing, Pharmacogenomic Testing, Other Tests

3) By Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Real-Time PCR System, Other Technologies

4) By Application: Cancer, Genetic Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Rare Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Other Applications

5) By End-Use: Hospitals, Research And Development Laboratories, Diagnostic Centers, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Reagents And Kits: DNA Extraction Kits, RNA Extraction Kits, PCR Reagents, Sequencing Reagents, Library Preparation Kits, Electrophoresis Reagents, Microarray Kits, Genotyping Assay Kits, Target Enrichment Kits, Nucleic Acid Labeling Kits

2) By Instruments: DNA Sequencers, PCR Machines, Microarray Scanners, Electrophoresis Systems, Real-Time PCR Systems, Automated Sample Preparation Systems, Genetic Analyzers, Bioanalyzers, Fragment Analyzers, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Platforms

3) By Software: Data Analysis Software, Bioinformatics Tools, Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), Genomic Data Interpretation Software, DNA Sequence Alignment Tools, Variant Annotation Software, Clinical Decision Support Software, Cloud-Based Genomic Platforms, Workflow Management Software, Data Visualization Tools

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Genetic Analysis Market By 2025?

In the Genetic Analysis Global Market Report 2025, North America held the top position in the genetic analysis market as of 2024. The region predicted to exhibit the most rapid growth in the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The report features a detailed analysis of various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

