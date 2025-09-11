Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes Expands Its Presence in Bahrain – From Local UAE Workshop to Regional Fragrance Powerhouse
Founded in 2000 by Mr. Kafeel Ahmed, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes began with a clear vision: to create scents that tell stories. From its earliest days blending oils by hand to becoming a household name, the brand has remained committed to quality, authenticity, and customer-centric service.
Strong Presence in Bahrain
Bahrain has been central to Ahmed Al Maghribi’s regional growth. With flagship stores in The Avenues Bahrain, Bahrain City Center, and Souq Manama, the brand has become a go-to destination for customers seeking premium attars, bakhoor, oils, and long-lasting perfumes for men and women. Expert staff provide personalized recommendations, ensuring each customer leaves with a fragrance matched to their lifestyle.
A Seamless Digital Experience
Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes has mirrored its boutique experience online, creating an intuitive Bahrain website that allows shoppers to:
• Refine searches by fragrance notes, mood, or family
• Access expert tips for layering and selection
• Enjoy secure payment options, including cash on delivery
• Benefit from seasonal sales and online-exclusive offers
Products are also available on leading e-commerce platforms such as Sharaf DG and Talabat, making it easier than ever to shop for affordable Arabic perfumes in Bahrain.
Community & Global Reach
Beyond retail, Ahmed Al Maghribi engages with Bahrain’s vibrant community by participating in major events including Scent Arabia, Bahrain Autumn Fair, Wen Wbkm, and Helm O Omar. Internationally, the brand has showcased its collections at BeautyWorld Istanbul, BeautyWorld Jakarta, and BeautyWorld Middle East. Today, its export network spans over 91 countries.
Looking Ahead
Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes plans to open additional stores, expand its digital footprint, and introduce more innovative fragrances. Its mission remains clear: to make authentic Arabic perfumes accessible to customers across the world.
About Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes
Founded in the UAE, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes is one of the Gulf’s leading luxury perfume brands, offering occidental perfumes, attars, oils, bakhoor, and home fragrances. With more than 190 stores across the GCC and exports to over 91 countries, the brand is globally recognized for its blend of tradition, innovation, and quality.
