Minimally Invasive Urinary Incontinence Device Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors

Minimally Invasive Urinary Incontinence Device Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Minimally Invasive Urinary Incontinence Device Market Worth?

The market for minimally invasive urinary incontinence devices has seen a substantial increase in recent years. The market is projected to further expand from $1.15 billion in 2024 to $1.25 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include heightened understanding of urinary incontinence treatment options, heightened availability of less invasive procedures, an increasing elderly population in need of bladder control solutions, the advent of new sling and bulking agent systems, and advancements in surgical training for the management of incontinence.

The market size for minimally invasive urinary incontinence devices is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $1.76 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This predicted growth during the forecast period can be traced back to factors such as increased reimbursement support for minimally invasive urinary treatments, escalating demand for outpatient and same-day procedures, importance on patient comfort and prompt recovery, and the escalated adoption rates in emerging economies. Other contributing factors are rising instances of incontinence due to lifestyle modifications and medical conditions. Major trends that will be observed during the forecast period consist of continuous innovations in device miniaturization and material safety, incorporation of wireless monitoring and control features, R&D in nerve stimulation technologies, improvements in adjustable and reusable sling systems, and the utilisation of 3D printing technology for personalized urinary devices.

What Are The Factors Driving The Minimally Invasive Urinary Incontinence Device Market?

The rise in prostate cancer occurrences is anticipated to boost the development of the minimally invasive urinary incontinence device market. The disease involves an unchecked proliferation of cells in the prostate gland that could detrimentally affect urinary and reproductive health. The growing number of prostate cancer cases mainly stems from an aging male population, considering older age significantly contributes to the risk of this disease. Minimally invasive urinary incontinence devices are valuable in managing urinary complications related to prostate cancer by offering targeted support to curb bladder leakage, reinstate regular urinary operations, and notably enhance the overall life quality of patients during treatment or recovery. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US government agency, reported that the United States witnessed an estimated 255,395 prostate cancer diagnoses in 2022 and approximately 33,881 fatalities from the disease in 2023. Therefore, this rise in prostate cancer occurrences is propelling the expansion of the minimally invasive urinary incontinence device market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Minimally Invasive Urinary Incontinence Device Market?

Major players in the Minimally Invasive Urinary Incontinence Device Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

• Medtronic plc

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Stryker Corporation

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Olympus Corporation

• Coloplast A/S

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Hollister Incorporated

• CooperSurgical Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Minimally Invasive Urinary Incontinence Device Industry?

Leading businesses in the minimally invasive urinary incontinence device market are concentrating their efforts on developing progressive products like neuromodulation therapy devices. These devices are designed to provide comprehensive long-term remedies with the least amount of surgical interference. Neuromodulation therapy devices are implants used to stimulate the nerves that control the bladder, which helps maintain urinary functionality, improve bladder control, and alleviate unexpected leaks. As an example, BlueWind Medical Ltd., an American company specializing in neurostimulation devices, rolled out its Revi implantable tibial neuromodulation (iTNM) device in December 2023. This battery-less, minimally invasive implant, implanted near the ankle in a single outpatient procedure with local anesthesia, is designed to treat urge urinary incontinence (UUI) by targeting the posterior tibial nerve. A lightweight wearable activates the implant, enabling patients to handle their symptoms comfortably at home. This product's introduction is testament to the growing trend toward innovative, user-friendly neuromodulation solutions in the urinary incontinence device market.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Minimally Invasive Urinary Incontinence Device Market Share?

The minimally invasive urinary incontinence device market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Tension Free Vaginal Tape (TVT), Tension Free Vaginal Tape (TVT) Obturator System, Other Types

2) By Age Group: Adults (18-65 years), Senior Population (65 Years And Above), Pediatric Population

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare Settings, Research Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Tension Free Vaginal Tape (TVT): Mid Urethral Sling, Retropubic Sling, Single Incision Sling

2) By Tension Free Vaginal Tape Obturator System (TVTO): Inside Out Approach, Outside In Approach

3) By Other Types: Bulking Agents, Artificial Urinary Sphincter, Sling Systems

What Are The Regional Trends In The Minimally Invasive Urinary Incontinence Device Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global market for minimally invasive urinary incontinence devices. The region expected to experience the swiftest growth in the following period is Asia-Pacific. The study of the market for these devices incorporates regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

