Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,079 in the last 365 days.

Genomics and Proteomics Reagents, Research Kits, and Analytical Instruments Market to Exceed USD 197.3 Billion by 2035

Genomics And Proteomics Reagents, Research Kits and Analytical Instruments Market

Genomics And Proteomics Reagents, Research Kits and Analytical Instruments Market

The global genomics and proteomics reagents, research kits and analytical instruments industry is projected to cross US$ 197.3 Bn by the end of 2035”
— By Transparency Market Research
WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Genomics and Proteomics Reagents, Research Kits, and Analytical Instruments Market is witnessing exponential growth, fueled by rapid technological advancements in molecular biology, the rising demand for personalized medicine, and expanding applications of omics sciences across healthcare, agriculture, and biotechnology. Industry experts project the market to exceed USD 197.3 billion by 2035, expanding at a strong CAGR of 8.6% between 2025 and 2035.

As genomics and proteomics technologies continue to transform research and clinical diagnostics, reagents, research kits, and analytical instruments are becoming indispensable for understanding genetic and protein-level information. The integration of AI-driven bioinformatics, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and advanced mass spectrometry is accelerating discovery, diagnosis, and therapeutic development across diverse disease areas

Get Exclusive Access to Detailed Market Analysis – Click Here to Download: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=983

Key players:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
• Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher Corporation)
• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
• Merck KGaA
• Agilent Technologies, Inc.
• Becton, Dickinson and Company
• Bruker
• Illumina, Inc.
• New England Biolabs
• BGI Genomics
• 10x Genomics
• Twist Bioscience
• Revvity
• Vazyme International LLC
• Complete Genomics Incorporated
• Paragon Genomics, Inc.

The Genomics and Proteomics Reagents, Research Kits, and Analytical Instruments Market encompasses a wide range of consumables and equipment used for DNA, RNA, and protein research. These tools enable researchers to analyze biological functions at the molecular level, supporting applications in disease biomarker discovery, drug development, agricultural genomics, forensic science, and clinical diagnostics.

Growing investments from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, coupled with government-funded genomic projects, are fueling market expansion. Precision medicine initiatives and large-scale projects such as the Human Genome Project, Cancer Genome Atlas, and 1000 Genomes Project have already set the stage for accelerated adoption of omics-based technologies.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine

The shift toward patient-specific therapies has increased the demand for molecular-level diagnostics, boosting the adoption of genomics and proteomics tools.

Advancements in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Mass Spectrometry

Innovative sequencing and analytical platforms are driving faster, cost-efficient research, enabling widespread adoption in both academia and industry.
Growth in Biopharmaceutical Research and Development
Biopharma companies are increasingly investing in omics technologies for drug discovery, biomarker validation, and targeted therapy development.

Government and Institutional Funding

Substantial public funding for large-scale genomic and proteomic research initiatives worldwide is creating strong market opportunities.

Expansion of Agricultural and Forensic Applications

Beyond healthcare, omics tools are gaining traction in crop improvement, livestock monitoring, and forensic analysis, further diversifying demand.

Regional Insights

North America dominates the market, driven by strong research infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and active genomic research initiatives. The U.S. is a hub for biotech innovation, with widespread adoption of sequencing and proteomic platforms.

Europe holds a significant share due to EU-funded genomics programs and biopharmaceutical R&D. Countries like Germany, the U.K., and France are key contributors.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, fueled by large-scale population genomics projects in China, India, and Japan, as well as increasing healthcare investments.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are emerging markets, with growing diagnostic applications, collaborations, and research initiatives.

Recent Developments

Thermo Fisher Scientific launched advanced proteomic workflows integrating AI for faster biomarker discovery.
Illumina partnered with global research consortia to expand genomic sequencing for cancer and rare disease research.
QIAGEN introduced next-gen extraction and sample prep kits for RNA and protein analysis.
Agilent Technologies enhanced its mass spectrometry portfolio with new ultra-sensitive instruments.

Future Outlook

The Genomics and Proteomics Reagents, Research Kits, and Analytical Instruments Market is expected to see transformative growth over the next decade, with applications extending beyond healthcare into agriculture, environmental monitoring, and forensic science.

Future opportunities include:

Integration of AI and Machine Learning for data interpretation.
Portable Genomics & Proteomics Devices for point-of-care diagnostics.
Expansion of Multi-Omics Research combining genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and transcriptomics.
Rising Demand in Developing Economies as healthcare infrastructure advances.
By 2035, genomics and proteomics tools are expected to be central to precision medicine, early disease detection, and advanced therapeutic development, making them a cornerstone of next-generation healthcare.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Perfluoroelastomers (FFKM) Market -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/perfluoroelastomers-market.html

Glycerol Carbonate Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/glycerol-carbonate-market.html

Shellac Powder Market -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/shellac-powder-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Atil Chaudhari
Transparency Market Research Inc.
+1 518-618-1030
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Genomics and Proteomics Reagents, Research Kits, and Analytical Instruments Market to Exceed USD 197.3 Billion by 2035

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more