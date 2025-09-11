ProPride 3P® Hitch: The Next Evolution of Jim Hensley’s Anti-Sway Design

Industry-leading technology delivers unmatched towing safety and stability for RV owners

HOLLY, MI, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProPride, Inc., manufacturer of the ProPride 3PHitch, is carrying forward the engineering legacy of inventor Jim Hensley with the most advanced trailer sway control system on the market today. As the only anti-sway hitch designed by Hensley that continues to be actively improved, the ProPride 3Phas set the standard for safe, stable towing for RV and Airstream owners nationwide.The ProPride 3Pis built on Pivot Point Projection™ technology, a breakthrough design that projects the trailer’s pivot point forward to near the rear axle of the tow vehicle. By removing side-to-side movement at the hitch ball, the system completely eliminates trailer sway—even under crosswinds, sudden maneuvers, or emergency braking. This level of stability has long been associated with fifth-wheel setups, but ProPride has made it possible for bumper-pull trailers without requiring a fifth-wheel conversion.Unlike conventional friction-based sway control bars, which attempt to dampen sway after it begins, the ProPride 3Pprevents sway at its source. Its one-piece welded yoke eliminates the need for strut bars, while heavy-duty weight distribution jacks and bolted-in spring bars provide precision and long-term durability. These advancements, combined with an adjustable offset hitch bar and reinforced hitch box, address long-standing issues in older designs such as the Hensley ArrowProPride continues to refine the 3PHitch with improvements that include:Adjustable hitch bar for multiple tow vehicle setupsOne-piece welded yoke for consistent stabilityNo drilling required, preserving trailer frame integrityOptimized weight distribution jack placement for better leveragePowder-coating pre-treatment to prevent rust and extend product lifeWith its lifetime warranty, direct-to-consumer model, and U.S.-based design and manufacturing, ProPride provides RV owners with a product engineered for both safety and long-term value. Customers gain the peace of mind that comes from towing with the most advanced anti-sway system available—designed by the original innovator and continuously improved to meet modern demands.As more RVers, Airstream enthusiasts, and travel trailer owners upgrade from friction-based systems, ProPride has seen growing adoption across the United States. Many customers are making the switch after experiencing the limitations of competitor hitches, choosing ProPride for its proven stability, ease of use, and ability to deliver a true fifth-wheel towing feel in a bumper-pull setup.About ProPrideFounded in Holly, Michigan, ProPride, Inc. manufactures the ProPride 3PHitch, the most advanced trailer sway control hitch available. Designed by inventor Jim Hensley, the 3PHitch builds on his original Pivot Point Projection™ technology with modern improvements including an adjustable hitch bar, one-piece yoke, and reinforced hitch box. By selling direct-to-consumer, ProPride ensures uncompromised quality, engineering integrity, and fair pricing. Trusted by RV owners, Airstream enthusiasts, and safety-conscious families nationwide, ProPride continues to redefine towing stability.

