Global Investor Julia Marie Cagno Leads Cross-Border Deals Driving Innovation and Responsible Growth

Julia Marie Cagno delivering a keynote speech at the Web Summit 2023.

Global investor and board director Julia Marie Cagno expands a $500M+ portfolio in AI, medtech, renewables, and real estate across 25+ cross-border deals.

Meaningful growth is where performance meets responsibility. I invest to create value not just in numbers, but in innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration.” — Julia Marie Cagno, Global Investor & Board Director

CA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOS ANGELES – Dassault Family Office announced today a series of strategic portfolio milestones led by Julia Marie Cagno, global investor, board director, and head of the family office’s North American operations.

The diversified $500M+ portfolio covers artificial intelligence, medical technology, renewable energy, automotive technology, real estate, and precious metals. The announcement highlights recent results from key investments in the U.S. and European markets.

Portfolio Highlights

AI & Healthcare: An early-stage investment in a healthcare AI company recorded a fourfold valuation increase within three years following clinical deployment and adoption of data-driven models.

Renewable Energy: A European clean energy M&A transaction generated a 26% internal rate of return and supported regional job creation.

Commercial Real Estate: A North American real estate fund achieved an annualized return of 32% through disciplined market timing and risk management.

“Growth is most effective when aligned with both performance and responsibility. Investments should not only target financial outcomes but also create sustainable value through innovation, development, and international collaboration,” said Julia Marie Cagno, Head of North America Operations at Dassault Family Office.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.