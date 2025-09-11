APRA releases quarterly authorised deposit-taking institution statistics for June 2025

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released the Quarterly Authorised Deposit-taking Institution (ADI) Performance and the Quarterly ADI Property Exposures publications for the quarter ending 30 June 2025.

Key statistics for ADIs1 for the quarter were:

June 2024 June 2025 Year-on-year change Net profit after tax (year-end) ($bn) 39.0 40.1 2.9% Total assets ($bn) 6,226.2 6,673.8 7.2% Total capital base ($bn) 448.7 462.9 3.2% Total risk-weighted assets ($bn) 2,199.8 2,269.4 3.2% Total capital ratio 20.4% 20.4% stable Liquidity coverage ratio 133.0% 130.1% -2.9 points Minimum liquidity holdings ratio 16.9% 16.3% -0.6 points Net stable funding ratio 116.2% 115.9% -0.3 points

Key residential mortgage lending statistics for ADIs for the quarter were:2