STN: BL 125264
Proper Name: Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Plasma/Albumin Free
Tradename: XYNTHA
Manufacturer: Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, LLC
Indication: 

  • XYNTHA is a recombinant antihemophilic factor indicated in adults and children with hemophilia A for on-demand treatment and control of bleeding episodes, for perioperative management, and for routine prophylaxis to reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes.
  • XYNTHA is not indicated in patients with von Willebrand’s disease.

