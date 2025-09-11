STN: BL 125264

Proper Name: Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Plasma/Albumin Free

Tradename: XYNTHA

Manufacturer: Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Indication: XYNTHA is a recombinant antihemophilic factor indicated in adults and children with hemophilia A for on-demand treatment and control of bleeding episodes, for perioperative management, and for routine prophylaxis to reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes.

XYNTHA is not indicated in patients with von Willebrand’s disease. Product Information Supporting Documents Content current as of: 08/17/2020



