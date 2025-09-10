Dr. Michael Ritivoi Hansen’s The Age of Ignorance Explores the Meaning of Life Beyond Freedom

"The Age of Ignorance"

The US Review of Books praises Hansen’s thought-provoking sequel as a profound exploration of true spiritual liberation.

Dr. Michael Ritivoi Hansen's " The Age of Ignorance ," a sequel to his memoir "The Message," has earned recognition from The US Review of Books for its ambitious and heartfelt exploration of life's biggest questions. Reviewer Kate Robinson describes the work as thoughtful and enthusiastic, noting that Hansen "does a deep dive into the exploration of true liberation" and challenges long-held assumptions about spirituality, Christianity, and humanity's relationship with God.Building on his personal story of surviving Communist-controlled Romania and immigrating to the United States, Hansen continues his exploration of what it means to truly live. Rather than accepting life as a cycle of work and survival, he sought a deeper understanding—one that could bring clarity, wisdom, and fulfillment. That pursuit ultimately shaped "The Age of Ignorance," a book that turns philosophical inquiry into a personal and spiritual journey.According to Robinson, Hansen's narrative stands out for its willingness to challenge conventional interpretations of Christian doctrine. He questions the notion of Jesus' sacrifice as a substitution for humanity's sins, arguing instead for a perspective that emphasizes the divine potential within all human beings.Robinson also notes that while Hansen's arguments are rooted in Christianity, his perspective draws on broader spiritual influences, echoing elements of Buddhism and Taoism in their rejection of duality. Though the book's complexity may invite careful reflection, its sincerity and well-researched approach make it, as Robinson states, "worth reading for anyone wanting a different perspective on various tenets of Christianity." Read the full article through this link, https://www.theusreview.com/reviews-1/The-Age-of-Ignorance-by-Dr-Michael-Ritivol-Hansen.html Born in Romania during World War II, Dr. Michael Ritivoi Hansen lived under communism before immigrating to the United States, where he redefined his beliefs. A dentist turned author, his works, including "The Message" and "The Age of Ignorance," reflect both his personal journey and his philosophical inquiry into freedom, morality, and spirituality.

