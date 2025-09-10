ICE Arrests Worst of the Worst Including Rapists, Child Abusers, Drug Traffickers, and Other Violent Thugs During Operation Patriot 2.0 in Sanctuary Boston

Criminal illegal aliens flock to Sanctuary cities like Boston where politicians will allow them to terrorize innocent Americans

WASHINGTON — Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following information, highlighting some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested in Massachusetts during the kickoff of ‘Operation Patriot 2.0.’

“On September 6, ICE launched ‘Patriot 2.0’ to target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens living in the state of Massachusetts, following the success of Operation Patriot in May,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Sanctuary policies like those pushed by Mayor Wu not only attract and harbor criminals but protect them at the peril of law-abiding American citizens. ICE is arresting rapists, child abusers, drug traffickers, and other violent thugs. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, nowhere is a safe haven for criminal illegal aliens. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will hunt you down, arrest you, deport you, and you will never return.”

Below are a few of the worst of the worst arrests made by America’s brave ICE agents in Boston :

Victor Gomez-Perez, a 33-year-old criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, with charges for aggravated rape, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, indecent assault and battery on a victim 14 years or older, and assault and battery on a police officer, and a conviction for assault.

Kely Yohana Espinosa-Viana, a 34-year-old criminal illegal alien from Colombia with charges for aggravated assault on a pregnant victim.

Brahian Valdez-Placencia, a 31– year-old criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, with pending charges for armed robbery, assault and battery, strangulation/suffocation, and violation of a court order.

Joshua Gonzalez Baez, a 24– year-old criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic with pending charges for trafficking heroin/morphine/opium, resisting officer, disorderly conduct, drug distribution.

Samuel Armando Barrera-Hernandez, a 20–year-old criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, with pending charges for assault and battery on a child.