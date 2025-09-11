Michael Gopin Highlights Project Always Beside You in Giving With Gopin

Michael Gopin supports Project Always Beside You, a nonprofit helping veterans through service dogs, in the latest Giving With Gopin episode.

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the latest episode of Giving With Gopin, personal injury attorney Michael J. Gopin meets with Sandra and Sal, the founders of Project Always Beside You, an organization inspired by their son, Staff Sergeant Christopher Diaz, who passed away in 2011 while serving his country.

Through their nonprofit, Sandra and Sal carry on Christopher’s legacy by supporting veterans with the help of service dogs like Sherpa. Their work includes covering food, medical care, and other expenses for service dogs, as well as matching them with veterans who need the support and companionship, particularly those living with PTSD or facing loneliness.

“These dogs change lives,” said attorney Gopin. “Sandra and Sal have taken their own heartbreak and turned it into something that helps veterans heal. Their dedication is remarkable, and I’m honored to support their mission.”

As part of the episode, attorney Michael Gopin presented a donation to Project Always Beside You to help continue their efforts in caring for service dogs and strengthening the bond between veterans and their companions.

To learn more about the organization or to get involved, visit project-alwaysbesideyou.org.

About the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC

For more than 50+ years of combined experience, the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC, have been dedicated to providing legal representation to those who have been injured due to the negligence of others. With a focus on personal injury, including auto accidents, workplace injuries, and wrongful death cases, the firm prides itself on advocating vigorously for the compensation its clients deserve.

