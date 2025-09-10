TWO SCALI RASMUSSEN ATTORNEYS NAMED TOP EMPLOYMENT ATTORNEYS BY LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

Ryan Evans Jose Cabada

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scali Rasmussen, PC announced today that Los Angeles Business Journal has recognized attorneys Ryan Evans and Jose Cabada are recognized as “Leaders of Influence: Labor & Employment Attorneys” for 2025 by Los Angeles Business Journal.“The leading employment attorneys and experts in the region have their finger on the everchanging pulse of labor legislation, what changes have come to the labor law landscape in recent times, the new rules of hiring and firing, and the various trends that they have been tirelessly monitoring and managing for their clients,” states the publication.“Scali Rasmussen Principal Ryan Evans defends employers in all aspects of employment law, including discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination and wage and hour litigation,” says Los Angeles Business Journal. Earlier this year, Ryan was recognized in the “2025 Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation” guide.Jose Cabada helps employers navigate California’s complex employment laws while mitigating risks and protecting their interests in the most challenging disputes. He represents businesses in state and federal courts, arbitrations, and before the Department of Fair Employment and Housing, and the National Labor Relations Board’s Division of Labor Standards Enforcement. Jose was recently recognized with his inclusion in the 2026 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watchin America. And earlier this year, he was part of the trial team that obtained a defense verdict from a San Diego County jury in a disability discrimination and harassment case in which the plaintiff sought $20M in damages.

