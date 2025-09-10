Daily Session Report for Wednesday, September 10, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, September 10 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
Septemeber 10, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 11:09 A.M.
Non-Voting Session
Opening Prayer by Representative Young.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following report:
· An annual report in accordance with Act 24 of 2021, from the PA Department of Labor & Industry,
regarding the Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety Waiver for State Fiscal Year 2024 - 2025
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 309 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 1855 Labor And Industry
HB 1856 Local Government
SB 64 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
SB 114 Professional Licensure
SB 460 State Government
SB 533 Game And Fisheries
SB 922 Education
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
Bills Reported from Rules Committee and Tables Pursuant to Rule 22:
House Bill 71
House Bill 102
House Bill 179
House Bill 197
House Bill 260
House Bill 348
House Bill 364
House Bill 377
House Bill 415
House Bill 425
House Bill 446
House Bill 649
House Bill 661
House Bill 783
House Bill 828
House Bill 985
House Bill 999
House Bill 1091
House Bill 1129
House Bill 1145
House Bill 1176
House Bill 1239
House Bill 1257
House Bill 1308
House Bill 1331
House Bill 1342
House Bill 1416
House Bill 1423
House Bill 1427
House Bill 1503
House Bill 1551
House Bill 1552
House Bill 1560
House Bill 1562
House Bill 1584
House Bill 1606
House Bill 1608
House Bill 1615
House Bill 1629
House Bill 1651
House Bill 1655
House Bill 1702
House Bill 1704
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
House Bill 102
House Bill 200
House Bill 430
House Bill 804
House Bill 1176
House Bill 1308
House Bill 1331
House Bill 1540
House Bill 1608
House Bill 1615
House Bill 1651
House Bill 1704
Senate Bill 88
Senate Bill 130
Senate Bill 185
Senate Bill 715
Senate Bill 800
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Bill 1540
House Resolutions Adopted
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Thursday, September 11, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
