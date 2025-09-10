Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, September 10, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, September 10 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

Septemeber 10, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 11:09 A.M.

Non-Voting Session

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Young.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

 

·         An annual report in accordance with Act 24 of 2021, from the PA Department of Labor & Industry,

regarding the Bureau of Occupational & Industrial Safety Waiver for State Fiscal Year 2024 - 2025

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 309     Agriculture And Rural Affairs

                   

HB 1855   Labor And Industry

HB 1856   Local Government

 

SB 64        Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 114      Professional Licensure

SB 460      State Government

SB 533      Game And Fisheries

SB 922      Education

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

 

Bills Reported from Rules Committee  and Tables Pursuant to Rule 22:

 

House Bill 71

House Bill 102

House Bill 179

House Bill 197

House Bill 260

House Bill 348

House Bill 364

House Bill 377

House Bill 415

House Bill 425

House Bill 446

House Bill 649

House Bill 661

House Bill 783

House Bill 828

House Bill 985

House Bill 999

House Bill 1091

House Bill 1129

House Bill 1145

House Bill 1176

House Bill 1239

House Bill 1257

House Bill 1308

House Bill 1331

House Bill 1342

House Bill 1416

House Bill 1423

House Bill 1427

House Bill 1503

House Bill 1551

House Bill 1552

House Bill 1560

House Bill 1562

House Bill 1584

House Bill 1606

House Bill 1608

House Bill 1615

House Bill 1629

House Bill 1651

House Bill 1655

House Bill 1702

House Bill 1704

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

House Bill 102

House Bill 200

House Bill 430

House Bill 804

House Bill 1176

House Bill 1308

House Bill 1331

House Bill 1540

House Bill 1608

House Bill 1615

House Bill 1651

House Bill 1704

 

Senate Bill 88

Senate Bill 130

Senate Bill 185

Senate Bill 715

Senate Bill 800

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

House Bill 1540

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Thursday, September 11, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

