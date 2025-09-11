Deepak Sharma Attains Fellowship in Royal Aeronautical Society, Showcasing Professional Integrety in Aircraft Finance

ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aircraft finance executive and professional Deepak Sharma is proud to announce his acceptance as a Fellow in the Royal Aeronautical Society (FRAeS). Candidates can apply to be a member of the Royal Aeronautical Society online, but to be named a Fellow is to be recognized for outstanding contributions in aerospace or aerospace-related professions, or for having attained a position of high responsibility in those professions. FRAeS members are given unique access to professional networks and industry knowledge-sharing opportunities, learning and development lectures and conferences, and the latest industry news.“I firmly believe in the importance of creating and maintaining professional relationships that promote trust, openness, and mutual respect,” Sharma says. “In my 30+ years in aviation, I have cultivated a culture of transparency and respect—both within my team and in our interactions with external partners—that ensures our professional relationships endure over time.”Deepak Sharma is both the CEO of AFL Aircraft Finance Lease Ltd ., a London-based company specializing in innovative financing solutions for the global aviation and aerospace sectors, and the Chief Commercial Officer at AFG Aviation Ireland, where he plays a key role in driving commercial strategy and ensuring the delivery of a comprehensive suite of bespoke products and value-added services. His client-centric approach to aircraft finance balances operation excellence, automation, and strong internal controls with the personalized client-side service to serve clients well without compromising financial health.“Innovation, when applied judiciously, is not simply a vehicle for novelty—it is a means of delivering genuine value,” says Deepak Sharma. “In an industry as technically and commercially intricate as aviation finance, the careful adoption of emerging tools enables us to respond to complexity with precision and foresight.”About Deepak Sharma Deepak Sharma is a visionary leader in aircraft finance with over two decades of proven success. His career is distinguished by over 10 years of executive-level leadership, underpinned by deep expertise across technical, commercial, operational, contractual, and asset management disciplines. Deepak has held influential leadership roles throughout his distinguished career across strategy, sales and marketing, operations, engineering, and program management. His ability to navigate complex technical and business challenges has solidified his reputation as a thought leader in aerospace.Recognized as a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society (FRAeS), Deepak Sharma continues to inspire and drive excellence within the aviation industry, making an indelible impact on the global aerospace landscape.

