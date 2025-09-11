Eric L. Goodman Announces the Release of His Inspiring New Book, What’s Your Mindset? Meditations on Life and Leadership

Eric L. Goodman

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, CEO, philanthropist, and speaker, Eric L. Goodman , is set to release his new book, " What’s Your Mindset? ", on September 15, 2025, available on Amazon and Kindle. His memoir is designed to help readers cultivate a growth-oriented mindset rooted in faith, purpose, love, and leadership — the essential pillars Goodman believes are necessary to navigate life’s challenges and lead with passion.The book is a call to action for individuals, organizations, and communities to reimagine how they think, lead, and live. Through personal stories, life lessons, and thought-provoking questions, Goodman challenges readers to take a deep look at their mindset and discover how small shifts in thinking can lead to meaningful change. He is proof of this as he shares his “Forrest Gump” story and discusses his rare medical condition, multiple disabilities, and life-saving surgery.“Your mindset determines how you see yourself, how you treat others, and how you approach every challenge and opportunity in your life,” says Goodman. “When you align your thoughts with faith, purpose, love, and leadership, you create a life of meaning and influence — not just for yourself, but for those you serve.”A Guide for Leaders and Everyday Change-MakersWhat’s Your Mindset? is more than just a book; it’s a roadmap for anyone seeking personal growth and stronger leadership skills. Goodman’s message resonates with a wide range of audiences, from corporate executives and nonprofit organizations to community leaders, educators, and individuals looking to bring more intention and purpose to their lives.The book is built around four foundational themes:• Faith: Building inner strength and resilience through spiritual grounding and trust in something higher than us• Purpose: Discovering and living out one’s “why,” both personally and professionally• Love: Leading with compassion, empathy, and a genuine desire to uplift others• Leadership: Inspiring action and driving positive change in families, organizations, and communities by leading by exampleThe book is available on Amazon.Speaking Engagements, Workshops, and Executive CoachingGoodman is available for speaking engagements and mentoring leading for-profit and nonprofit leaders.• Keynote speeches at conferences, corporate events, and community gatherings• Corporate leadership mentorship, leading by example and positive mindset• Nonprofit board training, board governance, and executive leadership• Chambers of commerce events• University lectures and leadership workshops• Community organizations and faith-based groups“Whether I’m speaking to a room of CEOs, nonprofit leaders, or students, my goal is the same,” Goodman says. “To inspire people to believe in their potential, lead with purpose, and build communities that thrive.”Early Praise for What’s Your Mindset?Leaders and readers who have previewed Goodman’s book are already praising its practical yet heartfelt approach.“Eric Goodman has a truly inspiring story. But not only is his story inspiring, but so is he. A true leader for others!”—Dr. Stefan Bean, Superintendent, Orange County Dept. of Education“Eric has a radiant smile, and day after day, wherever he goes, he lights up the rooms. I remember the day Eric called me and asked if I would be his mentor. I was taken aback. He told me the story behind his smile, how his journey was no fairy tale. Yet through all the hardships, he chose to see the bright side and to “be happy,” no matter what occurred. That’s when it hit me! I realized that positivity is not a lucky charm—it’s “a choice.” His story will uplift and inspire you just like he has me.”—Charles Antis, Founder and CEO, Antis Roofing & WaterproofingAbout the Author:Eric L. Goodman is a respected leader, author, speaker, philanthropist, and the CEO of multiple companies. He has been honored as the 2024 National Philanthropy Day Honoree and the 2024 Orange County Philanthropist of the Year. Additionally, his family business was named the 2023 Orange County Family Business of The Year, and he was recognized as one of the Top 23 CEOs by Family Business Magazine. Eric has been included in the prestigious Orange County Influential 125 and OC500 lists.His goal is to help individuals and organizations reach their full potential. With 30 years of experience leading corporate teams, nonprofit boards, and community groups, Goodman brings a unique perspective on the intersection of faith, purpose, love, and leadership.Through his writing, speaking, and mentorship, he empowers people to embrace growth mindsets and lead with vision, compassion, and purpose. His mission is to help others create lasting change — both in their own lives and in the world around them.For more information, updates, or to book Eric for an event, visit www.ericgoodman.org

