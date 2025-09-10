Submit Release
Sheri Castillo Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Story of Justice, Empathy, and Building a Purpose-Driven Business

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheri Castillo, founder of a leading criminal mitigation firm, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how compassion, truth, and ethical leadership have guided her mission to give people a voice—even in their darkest moments.

Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.

In her episode, Castillo explains the misunderstood world of criminal mitigation, shedding light on the humanity behind the headlines. She explores what it means to build a business rooted in justice, integrity, and the belief that every story deserves to be heard.

"Mitigation is never meant to excuse what someone has done—it’s meant to understand why," said Castillo.

Sheri’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/sheri-castillo.

Sheri Castillo
Women in Power
