Changing the Face of Home Care: Angie's Nurse-Led Approach Sets Comfort Keepers Apart in Senior Services

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comfort Keepers of San Antonio is proud to shine a spotlight on the nurse-led leadership of co-owners Angie Zeck and Rod Zeck—a dedicated husband-and-wife team committed to reshaping the landscape of non-medical, in-home senior care with compassion and clinical insight. Angie's background as a registered nurse brings a depth of care experience that distinguishes Comfort Keepers in the San Antonio community.

From Nurse to Home Care Leader

Angie Zeck, a registered nurse and former area manager for a home care agency, transitioned into co-ownership of Comfort Keepers San Antonio alongside her husband, Rod. Their shared vision is to merge genuine caregiving with strategic leadership, ensuring that each client experiences personalized warmth grounded in health expertise.

Elevating In-Home Care with Authentic Compassion

Comfort Keepers of San Antonio delivers thoughtfully designed, non-medical in-home senior care services across Bexar County, personalized to meet seniors' physical, emotional, and social needs:

• Companion Care and Interactive Caregiving™—designed to bring engagement, mental stimulation, and a sense of connection into the home.

• Personal Care, Alzheimer's & Dementia Support, Respite Services, 24-Hour Care, End-of-Life Support, and Veterans Care—all anchored in respect and attentiveness.

• Emphasis on preserving dignity, individualized support, and establishing meaningful relationships, treating each person like family.

• Nurse-Led Leadership Making a Difference

Under Angie's guidance, Comfort Keepers weaves caregiving with healthcare-informed sensitivity. Her approach enables staff to anticipate care needs with confidence, ensuring that families know their loved ones are supported by a team that combines both heart and professional expertise.

A Word from Angie

"As a nurse, I've always believed that true care brings comfort, respect, and connection—not just assistance," said Angela 'Angie' Zeck, RN, co-owner of Comfort Keepers San Antonio. "At our agency, we offer clinical insight with compassion. Our caregivers enrich lives and give families peace of mind by nurturing not just the body, but the person behind it. This is more than service—it's a heartfelt commitment."

Why Comfort Keepers Leads in Quality and Heart

• Customized care planning, co-created with families to reflect each individual's preferences and needs.

• Thoughtfully screened caregivers, selected for both integrity and empathy.

• Around-the-clock availability, standing ready when families need extra support or flexibility.

• Meaningful community ties, leveraging partnerships with senior centers, local healthcare providers, and support networks to ensure comprehensive, connected care in South Texas.

About Comfort Keepers of San Antonio, TX

Comfort Keepers of San Antonio, located at 14310 Northbrook Dr #240, San Antonio, TX 78232, is built on a foundation of warmth, respect, and a nurse's insight into caregiving. Together, Angie and Rod Zeck are setting a new standard for in-home senior services—where personalized care and professional compassion go hand in hand.

Legal Disclaimer:

