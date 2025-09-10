Julie Schniers Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Purpose-Driven Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Julie Schniers, keynote speaker and team culture strategist, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how communication, connection, and confidence shape impactful leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Schniers explores the importance of building legacy through intentional leadership, and breaks down how her People Priority Approach™ fosters team cultures that thrive.“Connection isn’t a luxury—it’s the foundation of a team that sticks together and thrives,” said Schniers.Julie’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/julie-schniers

