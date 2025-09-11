Leading with Heart: Nurse-Turned-Owner Angie Reinforces Comfort Keepers' Commitment to Dignity in Aging

At Comfort Keepers, we believe aging should be filled with dignity, comfort, and joy.” — Angie Zeck

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comfort Keepers of San Antonio is proud to highlight the compassionate leadership of co-owner Angie Zeck, a registered nurse whose deep passion for senior care aligns seamlessly with the company’s mission to honor dignity, connection, and independence in aging.

A Caregiver at Heart

Angie Zeck, a registered nurse by training, brings invaluable clinical insight and genuine empathy to her role as co-owner of Comfort Keepers of San Antonio, alongside her husband, Rod Zeck. Her nursing background assures families that the care delivered is not just attentive but deeply informed by health, safety, and emotional well-being considerations.

Uplifting Lives with Compassionate, In-Home Care

As a premier provider of non-medical, in-home senior care, Comfort Keepers of San Antonio offers services thoughtfully tailored to the needs of each individual and family in and around Bexar County. Services include:

• Companion Care and Interactive Caregiving™—engaging seniors mentally, physically, and socially to help them thrive at home.

• Personal Care, Alzheimer’s & Dementia Care, Respite Services, 24-Hour Care, End-of-Life Support, and Veterans Care—all delivered with respect and compassion.

• A focus on dignity, individualized attention, and building trusting relationships—“treating each client as if they were family”—underscores every interaction.

Leading with Heart and Expertise

With Angie guiding the direction of Comfort Keepers of San Antonio, the company continues its legacy of providing elder care that balances professionalism with warmth. Her firsthand understanding of caregiving, combined with her leadership experience, ensures the agency remains committed to its core values: respect, integrity, and elevating the human spirit™.

“At Comfort Keepers, we believe aging should be filled with dignity, comfort, and joy,” said Angie Zeck, RN, co-owner of Comfort Keepers San Antonio. “As a nurse, I’ve seen firsthand how important it is for seniors to feel respected, cared for, and truly heard. Our team is committed to going beyond daily tasks—we build relationships that uplift and bring peace of mind to families. This work is not just a service; it’s a calling.”

Why Families Choose Comfort Keepers

• Personalized care plans, crafted in close collaboration with families.

• Highly trained caregivers, selected with care for both skill and compassion.

• 24-hour availability, offering the reassurance families need when they need it most.

Furthermore, Comfort Keepers actively partners with local providers—such as senior living communities and adult day centers—to create a comprehensive support network for aging clients and their loved ones in South Texas.

About Comfort Keepers of San Antonio, TX

Located at 14310 Northbrook Dr #240, San Antonio, TX 78232, and serving the wider San Antonio region, Comfort Keepers of San Antonio stands out for its compassionate and flexible in-home care services that place dignity and independence at the forefront of senior support.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.