Hazelwood East High School Graduate Qualifies for FBLA Nationals

Meya Elam

Meya’s success represents the very best of Hazelwood East High and HSD as a whole” — Dr. Nettie Collins-Hart, Superintendent of Hazelwood School District.

HAZELWOOD, MO, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hazelwood School District (HSD) proudly celebrates Hazelwood East High School Class of 2025 graduate, Meya Elam, who made history this summer as the first HSD student in more than a decade to qualify for the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Conference.“Meya’s success represents the very best of Hazelwood East High and HSD as a whole,” said Dr. Nettie Collins-Hart , Superintendent of Hazelwood School District. “Her determination, leadership, and commitment to excellence reflect the values we strive to instill in every student. We are incredibly proud of her historic achievement.”Meya earned her spot at the 2025 FBLA National Conference in Anaheim, California, after placing second in the Missouri State FBLA competition for Personal Finance, following her decisive victory at the district level.“This was big for us,” said Roderick Allen, chair of the HSD FBLA program, Hazelwood East High personal finance and business management educator, and co-op coordinator. “Her second-place finish at state was a huge accomplishment and earned her a place at nationals. It was so exciting, like nothing I’ve ever seen!”FBLA in HSD and Hazelwood East High SchoolFBLA is a nationally recognized organization where students develop leadership and career skills while competing in 52 different events, including public speaking, information technology, cybersecurity, and personal finance.At Hazelwood East High and across HSD, students advance through district and state competitions before reaching nationals. District competitions are held each November at Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters, with state competitions in February and nationals in June or July.HSD hopes to expand FBLA participation from 12–15 students to at least 22 this school year, drawing talent from robotics, cybersecurity, journalism, and other programs beyond the co-op track.A Student Athlete with a Competitive EdgeIn addition to her academic achievement, Meya was a celebrated athlete at Hazelwood East High. She played softball and basketball, earning recognition as Most Valuable Player (MVP) on her basketball team.“Meya was focused, but I think she approached it as a sport — as a challenge-the way an athlete would,” Allen explained.This fall, Meya will begin her college journey at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE), carrying forward the determination and leadership that helped her succeed in HSD’s FBLA program.Celebrating Student Achievement at Hazelwood East High and Across HSDThe Hazelwood School District is proud of Meya Elam’s remarkable accomplishment and looks forward to the continued growth of its FBLA program, empowering students from Hazelwood East High School and beyond to showcase their talents on state and national stages.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.