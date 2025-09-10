Terishka Franco Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Purpose-Driven Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terishka Franco, Retail Automotive Dealer Principal and Owner of Granite Group LLC, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how tenacity and integrity have shaped her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Franco explores the importance of leading with compassion and purpose, and breaks down how mentoring others and staying true to one’s values can drive lasting change.“Why mentoring others can amplify your impact and create lasting change,” said Franco.Terishka’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/terishka-franco

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.