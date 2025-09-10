Field of Screams Marks 33rd Season with Thrills, New Attractions, and Regional Media Partnerships
This week, cast members appeared in full costume on ABC27 News’ “Press Run” and TV69 News in Reading, offering audiences a preview of the frightening fun ahead.
“We know how to scare people,” said one Field of Screams actor during an interview with ABC27. “What makes Field of Screams unique is the fact that you’re coming to our farm. You walk through old buildings, ride our haunted hayride, and experience something no one else can duplicate.”
With more than three decades of fear-inducing fun, Field of Screams continues to set the standard for haunted attractions in the region, drawing visitors from across the Mid-Atlantic each fall.
Event Details
What: Field of Screams – 33rd Annual Scarefest
Where: Mountville, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania
Opening Night: Friday, September 12, 2025
Media Partners: ABC27 News & TV69 News
For tickets and event information, visit: https://fieldofscreams.com/tickets
Jim Schopf
Field of Screams
+1 (717) 285-7748
pr@fieldofscreams.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.