Timor-Leste Government Launches Online Public Consultation of the National Blue Economy Policy and Action Plan

Dili, 10 September 2025 – The Government of Timor-Leste has officially launched an online public consultation for the Blue Economy: Policy and Action Plan for the Promotion of a Resilient and Sustainable Economy of the Sea in Timor-Leste 2025–2035.

The public consultation will run from 11 to 30 September 2025 and marks a key milestone in advancing Timor-Leste’s sustainable development and economic diversification agenda.

The policy, approved in principle by the Council of Ministers in June 2025, outlines Timor-Leste’s vision for a modern, environmentally responsible and people-centred approach to sustainable development. The Policy and Action Plan aims to serve as a roadmap for the integrated and inclusive growth of the country's coastal, marine and maritime sectors.

The draft document for consultation places the ocean at the heart of the country’s national development strategy. Timor-Leste affirms the ocean’s role as both a cornerstone of the nation’s identity and a vital source of economic, social, cultural and environmental value.

In Timor-Leste, the Blue Economy is defined as a set of integrated policies and actions that promote economic and social development through the sustainable use of marine and coastal resources, grounded in sound environmental practices. This approach emphasises diversification, inclusivity and long-term ecological balance.

The document is structured into three main parts. Part I includes the Introduction and General Framework; Part II includes the Strategic Policy Framework; and Part III is the Action Plan for the implementation of the Blue Economy in Timor-Leste over the next decade, from 2025 to 2035.

In line with the IX Constitutional Government’s commitment to transparency, inclusion and participatory governance, a second phase of national consultations involving the Presidents of the Municipal Authorities, Administrators of Administrative Posts and Heads of Villages, will take place in October 2025 in Dili, followed by in-person, community-based engagements and awareness raising of the policy across the country in 2026. This phase will be led by Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, who heads the development of Timor-Leste’s Blue Economy.

The Government encourages all stakeholders, including civil society, non-governmental organisations, academia, community groups, the private sector, development partners and interested individuals to actively engage in this process by sharing feedback that will contribute to the finalisation of the policy and guide its future implementation. Broad participation is vital to ensure that the Blue Economy Policy and Action Plan for Timor-Leste reflect the shared aspirations, knowledge and needs of the Timorese people.

