West Virginia Department of Human Services Releases Report Following Statewide Child Welfare Listening Tour

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) today announced the release of its comprehensive report summarizing findings from the statewide Child Welfare Listening Tour. The report captures the voices of hundreds of West Virginians who shared their experiences and ideas to strengthen the child welfare system.

Over the course of eight in-person sessions and several targeted virtual forums, DoHS gathered input from more than 350 registered participants across 44 counties. The report reflects perspectives from service providers, parents and grandparents, kinship caregivers, youth, legislators, legal professionals, and community advocates.

“Releasing this report is more than just documenting what we heard, it is a commitment to act,” said Alex Mayer, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services. “The voices of families, caregivers, and caseworkers will help shape policy and practice changes that move us toward a stronger, more supportive child welfare system.”

Key themes highlighted in the report include:

The need for consistency across counties and standardized practices statewide

Improved communication and transparency with families and caregivers

Expanded access to mental health and wraparound services

Inclusion of foster, kinship, and biological parents in decision-making

Support for the workforce through training, resources, and culture change

“This report reflects not only the challenges, but also the opportunities for real change,” said Lorie Bragg, DoHS Bureau for Social Services Commissioner. “We are taking the stories, concerns, and solutions we heard and using them to guide next steps in policy, practice, and training. We remain committed to ensuring this process stays collaborative and transparent.”

Next Steps

DoHS will convene a stakeholder advisory committee. The Department will also use the report's findings to shape workforce initiatives, strengthen prevention efforts, and enhance support for children and families.

The full report is now available on the Bureau for Social Services website at https://dhhr.wv.gov/bss/reports/Pages/default.aspx​​.