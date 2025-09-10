Judge Abbott Gets to Work on the Knox County Criminal Court Bench

Judge Emily Abbott was appointed by Governor Bill Lee to serve on the Sixth Judicial District Criminal Court on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. She was sworn in just three days later.

“I wanted to go ahead and get sworn in immediately to be able to start hearing cases because Knox County had been without a judge since March,” said Judge Abbott.

Judge Abbott filled the vacancy created by Judge Steven Sword’s appointment to the appellate bench.

“It was overwhelming, the welcome I received. Judge Sword swore me in. Judge Sanchez robed me. Justice Sharon Lee brought me her robe to wear on the bench until I can get mine ordered. She was at my swearing in, and it was amazing.”

Judge Abbott is just the second woman to serve in the Knox County Criminal Court.

“Some people have told me that me being on the bench matters to them personally because I’m only the second woman,” she said. “But I will tell you regardless of gender, all the judges here in Knox County are just ready to work for the people. While I am a woman, I’m a judge first.”

Previously, Judge Abbott served as District Attorney for the Seventh Judicial District. She was a finalist for a judgeship after Judge Hixson was appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals in 2022. She describes her path to the bench as a marathon, not a sprint.

“You never know what opportunities will arrive or when they’ll arrive,” said Judge Abbott.

It was her colleague, Judge Sanchez, who encouraged her to apply for the Sixth Judicial District Criminal Court opening.

“We have a good relationship,” said Judge Abbott. “He’s been a really big help, and we share office space. He’s been a good mentor to have, as well as Judge Greene and Judge Sword.”

Reflecting on her law career, Judge Abbott credits the guidance of her father and a college professor.

“I thought about going into journalism because I was the editor of my school newspaper at Vanderbilt,” she said. “Ultimately, my father was a lawyer, and he thought I would have a knack for it, so I did go to law school. I went to the University of Tennessee. I had the highest grade in my criminal law class. Joseph Cook, he just recently passed away. He gave me an A+, and I thought well, goodness, and so the rest is history.”