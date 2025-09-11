Geotab and MAGTEC Announce Strategic Integration to Deliver Next-Gen Intelligent Speed Limiting for Safer Fleets

MAGTEC and Geotab Team Up to Help Make Roads Safer

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geotab Inc., a global leader in connected vehicle solutions and asset management and MAGTEC Products, Inc., a pioneer in vehicle control systems and speed management technologies, today announced a strategic integration of MAGTEC’s SafeSpeedActive Intelligent Speed Limiting (advanced ISA) technology into the Geotab fleet telematics platform.This partnership combines MAGTEC’s advanced speed control system and Geotab’s robust data analytics and AI driven ecosystem, resulting in a powerful, end-to-end solution for fleet operators seeking to help enhance road safety, comply with emerging regulations, and reduce speeding-related incidents.“At Geotab, safety is at the heart of what we do,” said Louis De Jong, Chief Revenue Officer at Geotab. “By bringing MAGTEC’s SafeSpeed directly into our platform, we’re providing fleets with a proactive tool to help enhance road safety and assist with regulatory compliance, all on one seamless platform."MAGTEC’s SafeSpeed system leverages a combination of GPS and speed limit data to dynamically adjust or limit vehicle speed. Already in use across a broad spectrum of fleets, SafeSpeed supports light to heavy-duty vehicles in government, parcel delivery, school transportation and other commercial sectors.“Partnering with Geotab brings SafeSpeed to an entirely new level,” said Bob Morisset, CEO of MAGTEC. “Integrating SafeSpeed into Geotab’s platform will provide commercial fleets with both control and oversight to help reduce speed related incidents.”About GeotabGeotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, with headquarters in Oakville, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia. Our mission is to make the world safer, more efficient, and sustainable. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Geotab Marketplacedeliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.About MAGTECMAGTEC specializes in developing and manufacturing intelligent vehicle control systems that help prevent speeding, enhance safety, and heighten security for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles. Its flagship retrofittable product, SafeSpeedprovides life-saving Intelligent Speed Limiting (advanced ISA) technology to control vehicle speed and enable fleets to safely disable a moving vehicle remotely. MAGTEC'S headquarters are in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and operates two wholly owned subsidiaries, MAGTEC Products (USA), Inc. and MAGTEC Asia, Inc. www.magtec.com Geotab and the Geotab logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner or partnership does not imply a legal partnership relationship between Geotab and any other company.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.