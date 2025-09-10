Response assessment to tropical cyclone “Tapah”

MACAU, September 10 - Due to the impact of Tropical Cyclone “Tapah”, the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau issued Typhoon Signal No. 8 at 9 p.m. on 7 September. In response to the natural disaster and to safeguard the life and property of citizens, in accordance with the Chief Executive Dispatch, pursuant to Article 8, Item 1 of Article 9, and Sub-item 7 of Item 1 of Article 11 of Law No. 11/2020 (Civil Protection Law), the Chief Executive declared that the Macao SAR entered into immediate prevention stage. All entities of civil protection structure reported to the Civil Protection Operations Centre and adopted various response measures. On the same day, the Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, visited the Civil Protection Operations Centre at 7 p.m. to conduct an inspection and preside over a work meeting. He listened to reports from entities of civil protection structure regarding their response measures, instructed them to exert all efforts in safeguarding the life and property of citizens, and called on all Macao residents to implement disaster prevention and reduction measures.

Recently, Macao has been experiencing an astronomical tide. In light of the impact of “Tapah”, the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau issued a Yellow Storm Surge Warning at 2:30 p.m. on 7 September, prompting various government departments to issue early warnings and appeals. The Unitary Police Service, the Macao Customs Service, the Public Security Police Force, the Judiciary Police, the Fire Services Bureau, the Academy of Public Security Forces of Macao, and other relevant departments organized outreach teams to conduct awareness campaigns in low-lying areas throughout Macao, urging residents and tourists to implement wind and flood prevention measures.

Subsequently, in response to the further approach of “Tapah”, the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau issued Typhoon Signal No. 8 at 9:00 p.m. The four cross-sea bridges connecting Macao and Taipa and the Lotus Bridge were closed at 10:30 p.m., while the lower deck of the Sai Van Bridge was open for access by light vehicles and authorized vehicles at 10:00 p.m. During this period of Typhoon Signal No. 8, the “Mechanism for On-site Coordination and Joint Action in Responding to Typhoons and Extreme Weather Conditions by the Services of Macao and Hengqin at Hengqin Port” was activated for the first time. Representatives from multiple departments and enterprises from both Macao and Hengqin were dispatched to the Joint Duty Coordination Room, including the Macao Customs Service, the Public Security Police Force, the Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau of Macao, the Health Bureau, the Hengqin Customs, the Hengqin Port Immigration Inspection, the Hengqin Branch of Zhuhai Public Security Bureau and the Zhuhai Da Heng Qin Port Industrial Co., Ltd. They initiated coordinated efforts to ensure smooth immigration clearance services at Hengqin Port during the typhoon.

In terms of incident statistics, the Civil Protection Operations Centre recorded a total of 25 incident reports during the passage of “Tapah” in Macao, which included 11 cases of handling fallen trees, 13 cases of removing falling and swinging objects, and 1 case of being trapped in a lift. There were also 4 reported injuries related to the typhoon (3 minor injuries and 1 person hospitalized due to a fracture). Regarding the Emergency Shelters, the Social Welfare Bureau activated the 1st Level Opening System for Emergency Shelter, opening 4 Emergency Shelters that were utilized by 13 individuals. Furthermore, the Civil Protection Operations Centre’s assistance and enquiry hotline received a total of 23 enquiries, primarily concerning the typhoon situation, parking operations, bridge closure measures, and checkpoint operations. The Public Security Police Force also conducted operations against illegal taxi activities, resulting in 1 bargaining case and 3 prosecutions against “Pak Pai” (illegal taxi).

As “Tapah” was gradually moving away from Macao, the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau issued a Blue Storm Surge Warning at 11:00 a.m. on 8 September, and the 9 public car parks in the low-lying areas were also gradually reopened. Furthermore, the Security Forces and Services quickly formed clearance teams, operating under safety permits. Personnel were dispatched to various districts in Macao to remove collapsed trees and clear road obstructions, ensuring the smooth flow of major roads and swiftly restoring social order to normality. These efforts were undertaken to ensure the safety of both citizens and tourists during their travels. With the impact of “Tapah” diminishing, Typhoon Signal No. 3 was issued by the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau at 3:00 p.m. It was assessed that the overall situation in the city was normal, and following the Chief Executive Dispatch, the immediate prevention stage was terminated as of 3:00 p.m. on 8 September. The four cross-sea bridges were reopened at 3:00 p.m., while the lower deck the Sai Van Bridge was closed after all vehicles had departed.

The Secretary for Security and Commander of Joint Civil Protection Operations, Mr Wong Sio Chak, in his closing remarks, stated that entities of civil protection structure performed their duties diligently, and ensuring that various early warnings, response deployments, and preventive measures were effectively implemented in advance. This demonstrated the commitment of all entities of the civil protection structure to a proactive mindset and a strong sense of crisis awareness, collectively safeguarding the life and property of citizens and tourists. Meanwhile, Secretary Wong also expressed gratitude to all frontline colleagues for their tireless dedication and to the public for their understanding and cooperation with the disaster prevention measures. He further emphasized that Macao is still in the typhoon season, urging all entities of civil protection structure to maintain vigilance and enhance communication with all sectors of society. He encouraged the ongoing promotion and dissemination of emergency evacuation information, advocating the modern model of civil protection that is “government-led, with diverse community participation and active cooperation of residents” to minimize the potential impacts of natural disasters on Macao.