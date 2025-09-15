Premier Auto Protect Sees Spike in Harley-Davidson Extended Warranty Requests During Right-to-Repair Spotlight

Premier Auto Protect notes increased Harley-Davidson extended warranty requests as riders seek coverage supporting repair choice and transparency.

Our goal is to give Harley-Davidson owners coverage that supports their freedom to choose trusted repair shops while ensuring protection and peace of mind on every ride.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Auto Protect today reported a marked increase in requests for Harley-Davidson Extended Warranty coverage, coinciding with intensified public and regulatory attention on consumers’ right to repair. The shift reflects growing rider interest in plans that protect modern motorcycles while preserving repair choice and transparency.Learn more: Harley-Davidson Extended Warranty information and quotes: https://premierautoprotect.com/harley-davidson-extended-warranty/ In 2022, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission announced final orders in right-to-repair cases involving Harley-Davidson that underscored the importance of lawful warranty practices and clarified that certain restrictions around independent repair and aftermarket parts can run afoul of federal law when conditions are met. That action elevated national awareness of repair rights and set a clearer expectation for how warranties should respect consumer choice.Against this backdrop, Premier Auto Protect has observed sustained interest from Harley-Davidson owners in extended protection that aligns with these principles. The company’s powersports programs—listed among its motorcycle coverage options—are structured to complement riders’ needs with flexible terms, nationwide repair options at qualified facilities, and rider-friendly benefits intended to reduce downtime.“Riders want confidence that coverage will help when it matters and that they can work with reputable repair professionals they trust,” said a Premier Auto Protect spokesperson. “The heightened focus on right-to-repair has reinforced what many owners already value: clarity, flexibility, and a straightforward claims experience.”Coverage approach and rider-focused benefitsPremier Auto Protect emphasizes plan features that reflect common needs for modern motorcycles:- Repair flexibility at ASE-certified facilities: Plans are designed to accommodate service at qualified repair centers that meet ASE (Automotive Service Excellence) standards, supporting trusted, local service relationships. (Per company site messaging.)- 24/7 roadside assistance: Support for covered events such as towing or jump-starts, helping riders resume trips sooner when issues arise. (Per company site messaging.)- 30-day money-back guarantee: A review period that enables purchasers to examine terms and request a refund if they decide the plan is not the right fit. (Per company site messaging.)- Transferable coverage: Plans that may be transferable can help support buyer confidence if a motorcycle is sold during the coverage term.- Explicit, responsive claims handling: A process focused on timely decisions and communication between the plan holder, repair facility, and administrator.Information about Harley-Davidson coverage options, including plan terms, eligibility, and benefits, is available on Premier Auto Protect’s website. Prospective customers can review coverage details and request a quote online or by phone.About Premier Auto ProtectPremier Auto Protect provides extended vehicle protection plans for drivers and riders nationwide. Programs include coverage options for passenger vehicles and powersports, with an emphasis on transparent terms, responsive claims, and access to qualified repair facilities. The company’s website highlights rider-centered benefits such as a 30-day money-back guarantee, acceptance at ASE-certified facilities, and 24/7 roadside assistance, designed to support confidence on every trip.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.